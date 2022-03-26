Cork claim All-Ireland Minor Camogie title

Cork claimed their third All-Ireland minor camogie title in five years after beating Galway on a scoreline of 2-11 to 2-7 at Semple Stadium
Cork 2-11 Galway 2-7 

Cork claimed their third All-Ireland minor camogie title in five years after beating Galway on a scoreline of 2-11 to 2-7 at Semple Stadium.

Galway had the aid of the breeze in the first half and raced into a 0-3 points to 0-1 lead. A key moment arrived in the 21st minute when Orlaith Cahalane’s ’45 dropped in the net after the Galway goalkeeper appeared to be hindered by the sun.

Cork took control for the rest of the half and went in at half-time with a 1-3 to 0-3 lead.

The rebel’s second goal arrived just after the interval courtesy of a superb goal from Ciara Morrison.

Galway grabbed a vital goal through Catherine Hanley after she dispossessed the Cork keeper and flicked the sliotar to the net. Cork replied with three points in a row to go seven points clear but again Galway found a response with a Megan Gannon goal.

Two more points for Galway reduced the lead to two but Cork rallied once again to pull away and eventually win by four.

Scorers for Cork: O Cahalane 1-4 (0-2, '45, 0-1f), C Morrison 1-2, F Twohig 0-3, A Fahy, E Duigan, 0-1 each.

Galway: C Hanley 1-1, M Gannon 1-0, O Rabbitte 0-2, C Hanley ('45), N Mc Inerney, A Fahy, A Barry 0-1 each.

CORK: J Connaughton; M De Burca, M Barrett, T Elliot; E Sheehan, A Healy, E Duignan; O Cahalane, A Cashman; C Morrison, M Condon, A Fahy; L Hallihan, O Mullins (c), F Twohig.

Subs: E Crowley for A Fahy (56), C Walsh for L Hallihan(56).

GALWAY: L Freeney; H Kenny, J Glynn, A Crowe; R Kelly, A Hesnan, K Coleman; M Gannon, C Hickey (c); N McInerney, O Rabbite, A Dillon; C Hanley, A Fahy, A Barry.

Subs: T Maher for H Kenny (40), M Mulryan for A Fahy (45), O Mullins for A Dillon (49).

Referee: Liz Dempsey (Kilkenny).

