Late free secures All-Ireland PPS Junior B championship for Loreto

Kelly McCaffrey scored the winning free for the Tyrone school against Presentation Thurles in Lidl All-Ireland PPS Junior B championship at Duggan Park in Ballinasloe
Late free secures All-Ireland PPS Junior B championship for Loreto

26 March 2022; Loreto Convent captain Bree McBride lifts the cup after the Lidl All Ireland Post Primary School Junior B Championship Final match between Loreto Convent, Tyrone and Presentation Thurles, Tipperary at Duggan Park in Ballinasloe, Galway. Photo by Ray Ryan/Sportsfile

Sat, 26 Mar, 2022 - 17:24
Ivan Smyth

Loreto Grammar School (Tyrone) 3-6 Presentation (Tipperary) 2-8 

Kelly McCaffrey scored the winning free to ensure Loreto Grammar School were crowned Lidl All-Ireland PPS Junior B champions at Duggan Park in Ballinasloe.

Presentation Thurles produced a gutsy display as they came from 1-4 to 0-1 down in the first half to be level at half time. McCaffrey’s goal 20 seconds into the second half put Loreto in the ascendancy once more but Barry Ryan’s side kicked three on the bounce to level the game.

After Loreto moved in front once more, a Grace Flanagan free ensured the contest was all square, 2-5 to 1-8, at the final water break.

Aoife Shelly drove through for Presentation before sending a rocket of an effort into the top corner of the net. Loreto’s heart, grit and determination was tested but they showed that they possessed all three in abundance.

A kickout from goalkeeper, and player of the match, Erin Harvey was fielded by Áine Strain who subsequently offloaded to McCaffrey. Her slaloming run culminated in a pass to Aoibheann Gallagher who fired to the roof of the net.

This levelled the game at 3-5 to 2-8 with both sides pouring forward in search of a winner. McCaffrey earned herself a free which she subsequently converted as Loreto held on to edge a thriller.

With the sides creating five goal chances between them inside the first eight minutes, unsurprisingly the first score of this game was a goal. Loreto’s Emer McCanny powered through before firing low to the bottom corner of the net.

Loreto were on top as McCaffrey, McCanny, Gráinne Cassidy and Shauna McCrory (free) helped the Tyrone outfit move 1-4 to 0-1 in front with Grace Flanagan scoring a free for Presentation.

Loreto earned a penalty when Gallagher fed the onrushing McCanny and she was hauled down. Gallagher stepped up but she was thwarted by Chloe Shorley in the Presentation goal.

Flanagan (free) and Olga Maher fired over for the Tipperary side. After some confusion in the Loreto defence Flanagan gathered possession and rifled to the net. Shelly’s point saw the game level at 1-4 apiece.

The game was equally as tight in the second half but McCaffrey’s late free ensured Loreto secured All Ireland glory.

Scorers – 

Loreto: K McCaffrey 1-3 (2f), E McCanny 1-1, A Gallagher 1-0, S McCrory 0-1 (1f), G Cassidy 0-1.

Presentation: G Flanagan 1-5 (2f) A Shelly 1-1, O Maher 0-1, C Shelly 0-1.

LORETO: E Harvey; N McElhatton, R Lynch, H McCarthy; E Gallagher, B McBride, E Teague; S McCrory, E McCrossan; L Wylie, E McCanny, Á Strain; K McCaffrey, G Cassidy, A Gallagher.

PRESENTATION: C Shorley; E Ralph, Caitilin Shelly, B Lloyd; E Carroll, L Coppinger, L Callanan; K Ralph, S Maher; E Dwan, Ciara Shelly, A Reddan; O Maher, G Flanagan, A Shelly.

Referee: Mel Kenny (Mayo).

More in this section

Cork's intermediates defeat Galway in Camogie League quarter-final Cork's intermediates defeat Galway in Camogie League quarter-final
Tipperary v Carlow - Allianz Football League Division 4 Carlow and Wexford share the spoils to end disappointing National League campaigns
Chloe Cashe, Aoife Donohue and Maeve Kelly 25/3/2022 All-Ireland champions Galway dominate 2021 Camogie All-Star team
#Tyrone GAA#Tipperary GAA
<p>Antrim's James McNaughton celebrates his goal</p>

Antrim hurlers retain top flight status for 2023 

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

IE logo Orange
Dalo’s Hurling Show Live

Dalo + Hurler

Join Anthony Daly on tour this April as the buildup hots up to the hurling championship. 

In Limerick April 12, 6.30pm, Castletroy Hotel and in Cork April 14, 6.30pm, Páirc Uí Chaoimh
General admission: €20
Irish Examiner Subscriber discount: €15

Buy Tickets Here

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices