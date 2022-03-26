Memorable afternoon for Mercy Mounthawk 

Lidl All-Ireland PPS Junior C FC final
Mercy Mounthawk, Tralee 0-12
Mercy Mounthawk were crowned Lidl All-Ireland PPS Junior C champions as they withstood a late Maynooth Education Campus fightback at Duggan Park in Ballinasloe.
Lisa Slattery and Holly O'Brien led the way as the Kerry champions were 0-7 to 0-1 in front at half-time after they expertly shutdown their opponents’ attackers, who had shot 5-13 in their All-Ireland semi-final win.
Mercy Mounthawk powered into a 0-9 to 0-2 lead on the restart but the dismissal of Katie Nix for a high challenge left them on the backfoot and opened the door for a Maynooth comeback.
A fine Leah Conway goal followed quickly by an Emer Behan point hauled the Kildare side to within a score (0-9 to 1-5) but the Tralee side showed tremendous character and Lisa Slattery kicked the insurance point in additional time to seal the win.