Memorable afternoon for Mercy Mounthawk 

Mercy Mounthawk were crowned Lidl All-Ireland PPS Junior C champions as they withstood a late Maynooth Education Campus fightback at Duggan Park in Ballinasloe.
Mercy Mounthawk players and joint manager Amanda Brosnan celebrate after winning the Lidl All Ireland Post Primary School Junior C Championship final against Maynooth Education Campus, Kildare at Duggan Park in Ballinasloe, Photo by Ray Ryan/Sportsfile

Sat, 26 Mar, 2022 - 15:51
Ivan Smyth

Lidl All-Ireland PPS Junior C FC final

Mercy Mounthawk, Tralee 0-12 

Maynooth Education Campus 1-5 

Lisa Slattery and Holly O'Brien led the way as the Kerry champions were 0-7 to 0-1 in front at half-time after they expertly shutdown their opponents’ attackers, who had shot 5-13 in their All-Ireland semi-final win. 

Mercy Mounthawk powered into a 0-9 to 0-2 lead on the restart but the dismissal of Katie Nix for a high challenge left them on the backfoot and opened the door for a Maynooth comeback.

A fine Leah Conway goal followed quickly by an Emer Behan point hauled the Kildare side to within a score (0-9 to 1-5) but the Tralee side showed tremendous character and Lisa Slattery kicked the insurance point in additional time to seal the win.

Scorers for Mercy Mounthawk: L Slattery 0-4 (2f), G Reidy 0-3, H O’Brien 0-3, K Nix 0-2.

Scorers for Maynooth Education Campus: L Conway 1-1, P Byrne 0-3 (2f), E Behan 0-1.

MERCY MOUNTHAWK: K Fitzgerald; K Collins, A Collins, E Costelloe; O McKenna, É O’Connor, L O’Connor; G Reidy, K Coffey; R Rahilly, H O’Brien, L O’Brien; K Nix, L Slattery, D O’Shea.

Subs: L Falvey for O’Shea (38), S O’Connor MacCarthy for L O’Brien (51).

MAYNOOTH EDUCATION CAMPUS: N Richardson; A Price, A Lambert, A O’Rourke; A Richardson, C Noone, H Merrick; C Bircheall, M McDonagh; E Gaffney, S Coyle, A Murnane; E Moriarty, P Byrne, L Conway.

Subs: E Behan for Moriarty (20), S Buckley for Richardson (27), E Heslin for Coyle (38), J Duffy for Murnane (61).

Referee: Kevin Corcoran (Mayo).

