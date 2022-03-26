Westmeath beat Kerry to advance to Division 2A final

Westmeath secured their place in the Allianz National Hurling League Division 2A final against Down with win over the Kingdom
Westmeath beat Kerry to advance to Division 2A final

Davy Glennon of Westmeath Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Sat, 26 Mar, 2022 - 14:57

Westmeath secured their place in the Allianz National Hurling League Division 2A final against Down following a 2-19 to 0-21 victory over Kerry this afternoon.

Kerry were up against it from the start in this semi-final after they were reduced to 14 men when Mikey Boyle was shown a straight red card after just 12 minutes.

Goals from Niall Mitchell and former Galway star Davy Glennon saw Westmeath go in six points up at the break, 2-9 to 0-9.

Despite Kerry reducing the gap to just one point with three minutes left, Westmeath were able to pull away to win by three.

Westmeath will now face Down next weekend hoping to secure an immediate return to Division 1 for next year.

Meanwhile in Division 4 of the Allianz National Football League, Carlow and Wexford played out a draw on a scoreline of Carlow 0-14 Wexford 1-11. Neither side had anything to play for as neither were in contention for promotion.

Wexford were leading by two points at half-time, 0-7 to 0-5. Sean Ryan scored Wexford’s goal in the 61st minute. Carlow currently sit second from bottom of Division 4 on three points, with Wexford one place above them on five.

More to follow.

More in this section

Kearns eager to move on and plot a route to get Monaghan motoring Kearns eager to move on and plot a route to get Monaghan motoring
Denn team photo 24/11/2019 Ballyjamesduff-by-way-of-Kranskop, Majola and Cavan making strides 
Cork v Galway - Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Group A Patrick Horgan among the big guns back for Cork hurlers clash with Kilkenny
#Kerry GAA
<p>Cork talisman Patrick Horgan converts a free against Galway in the Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Group A win at Páirc Uí Chaoimh. Picture: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile</p>

Cork make six changes for the Allianz League semi-final

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

IE logo Orange
Dalo’s Hurling Show Live

Dalo + Hurler

Join Anthony Daly on tour this April as the buildup hots up to the hurling championship. 

In Limerick April 12, 6.30pm, Castletroy Hotel and in Cork April 14, 6.30pm, Páirc Uí Chaoimh
General admission: €20
Irish Examiner Subscriber discount: €15

Buy Tickets Here

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices