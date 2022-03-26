Westmeath beat Kerry to advance to Division 2A final

Westmeath secured their place in the Allianz National Hurling League Division 2A final against Down following a 2-19 to 0-21 victory over Kerry this afternoon.
Kerry were up against it from the start in this semi-final after they were reduced to 14 men when Mikey Boyle was shown a straight red card after just 12 minutes.
Goals from Niall Mitchell and former Galway star Davy Glennon saw Westmeath go in six points up at the break, 2-9 to 0-9.
Despite Kerry reducing the gap to just one point with three minutes left, Westmeath were able to pull away to win by three.
Westmeath will now face Down next weekend hoping to secure an immediate return to Division 1 for next year.
Meanwhile in Division 4 of the Allianz National Football League, Carlow and Wexford played out a draw on a scoreline of Carlow 0-14 Wexford 1-11. Neither side had anything to play for as neither were in contention for promotion.
Wexford were leading by two points at half-time, 0-7 to 0-5. Sean Ryan scored Wexford’s goal in the 61st minute. Carlow currently sit second from bottom of Division 4 on three points, with Wexford one place above them on five.
More to follow.