Stephen Frampton: 'We’re not like Tipperary or Cork or Kilkenny, we try to win every game with what we have available'

Waterford’s panel has been described as one of the strongest in inter county hurling at present, but selector Stephen Frampton says balancing the needs of a panel - and a team - can be a challenge.

“The day is coming close when we have to pick a championship team, but you also have to be fair to everyone who’s on the panel, to give them all a run and a fair chance.

“The way the season is now it’s difficult to get that balance right, to give everyone a run-out and a chance to win a place, but also settling a team for a run in the championship.

“I think most counties are the same in that they’re trying to do a mix of both, and when you factor in lads who are injured, and nurse them back to full fitness - it can be a logistical nightmare at times. And we won’t know until Easter Sunday if we got it right!

“It’s not the same, and I know they’re overpaid and mollycoddled, but you’d have an appreciation of how Premier League players are able to manage their bodies week on week.”

Frampton was speaking ahead of Sunday’s Allianz Hurling League semi-final, when Waterford take on Wexford (TG4, 3.45pm). The Deise’s last outing was a defeat to Kilkenny last Sunday.

“It’s funny, we heard for years the nonsense that Kilkenny or Brian Cody didn’t do tactics, but I can remember playing them, and their half-forward line were back down the field all the time, opening up big space in front of their full-forward line.

“They’ve always done that, and they were doing it last Sunday. Padraig Walsh was certainly drifting around the field and making space. What was noticeable was how they worked the ball out from the back. They’re tending to use the short ball a lot more regularly, and they’re also a lot more comfortable in doing that: they’ve always tried to open space up for their forwards but their use of the short ball has come on.

“Before, even if they took a short puck out it was often launched as far as possible just after that, but now there’s a short ball or a thirty-yard ball across the field to another back after a short puck-out. They’re doing that a lot more in defence.” The prospect of at least one more competitive game in the run-in to the looming Munster championship is welcome, he adds.

“In a wider context we would have said before that we’re out to win games - we’re not like Tipperary or Cork or Kilkenny, we try to win every game with what we have available.

“But while we want to win every game, at the same time we’re not going to be parachuting fellas in out of the cold either to win those games. The mantra is very much that a fella has to have the work done - to pick someone who hasn’t got that work done isn’t fair to the player himself, first, but it’s also unfair to the team to do that.

“Whoever plays has to have plenty of work under their belt to stake a claim for a place. That’s how we’ve operated and it’s worked so far, I don’t see that changing.

“That’s a change, too, to some extent. There isn’t a comparison with ten years ago, never mind when I played myself. Talking to Tony (Browne, Waterford selector), he’d say there isn’t a comparison with ten years ago - every seven or eight years it evolves again and moves on another level. The conditioning, the science involved, is staggering.

Waterford selector Stephen Frampton

That conditioning helps with Waterford’s high work rate, which Frampton says is regarded as non-negotiable: “The work rate is a given, really, in our book. If it’s not there we have a big problem.

“We don’t regard that as something you’d reward, if you like - that has to be there if we’re to have any chance in a match.

“The rest of the stuff - you can have an off day with your touch, your eye may not be quite in when it comes to shooting, you may give away more frees than normal on a given day - those things can happen, but the work rate has to be there every day. That’s what we work on, and we’ve had some good results, but we were very disappointed with last Sunday. That said we have a few lads to come back from injury as well, and hopefully they’ll come back into the reckoning as well.”

In the meantime there’s Wexford in a reasonable facsimile of a championship game on Sunday.

“It’s a refreshing game for us in that we’d like to make amends for last weekend, and also we don’t get to play Wexford that much. They haven’t been in our league group the last few years, and obviously they’re in Leinster, so it’s a good match for us both to get in that it’s a different opponent. They’re playing a pacy running game, which may be left over from Davy’s (Fitzgerald) time, and they’re very good at it. I think it’ll be hell for leather because they’d like to be winning national leagues as much as us. I'm not sure you could call it a novel pairing but it’s a fresh one for us, and for Wexford. And I’m sure they’d like to be as greedy as us and to get another match, a league final, before the championship. That’s a good incentive to go for it this Sunday.”