Allianz League previews: Cork and Wexford can set up Division 1 final date 

TODAY

Allianz Hurling League

Division 1 semi-final

Cork v Kilkenny, Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 7.15pm, (S Stack, Dublin), Live TG4

For a county whose indifference to this competition is next to legendary, Cork have a fine record at this venue against Kilkenny. With Limerick visiting 21 days later, it remains to be seen exactly how seriously they will treat this game while Kilkenny’s start to the Leinster SHC is decidedly easier.

Brian Cody has found a couple of much-needed players and been able to release Pádraig Walsh but Cork already had depth and have gleaned plenty this spring by sticking to principles developed last year. If Cork are in the mood, they should win.

Verdict: Cork.

Division 1 relegation play-off

Offaly v Antrim, Páirc Tailteann, 3pm, (R McGann, Clare) Live TG4 YouTube

Talk of a hamstring issue for Neil McManus is worrying but it would take a serious injury to stop Antrim’s talisman lining out here.

The Saffrons have looked a genuine top-flight team at home but need to bring those performance levels south. They should still be too strong for Offaly here though.

Verdict: Antrim.

Division 2A semi-final

Westmeath v Kerry, TEG Cusack Park, 1pm, (P Murphy, Carlow)

Concerns about Kerry players’ conditioning seem to have been realised in this campaign and the Down result last weekend was a disappointment.

That said, they are better positioned coming to Mullingar than they were at the start of the league.

Verdict: Kerry.

Division 2B semi-final

Donegal v Sligo, O’Donnell Park, 2pm, (K Parke, Antrim)

Donegal’s discipline has been slightly better than Sligo’s and they can make that count on the scoreboard.

Verdict: Donegal.

Division 2B relegation play-off

Wicklow v Mayo, Bord na Mona O’Connor Park, 12.30pm, (C Flynn, Westmeath)

Mayo need to put a difficult spring behind them.

Verdict: Mayo.

Division 3A semi-final

Roscommon v Armagh, Dr Hyde Park, 2pm, (B Keon, Galway)

Roscommon can set up a final date with Tyrone.

Division 3B semi-final

Longford v Leitrim, Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, 2.30pm, (J Clarke, Cavan)

Longford to face Fermanagh next weekend.

Verdict: Longford.

Allianz Football League

Division 4

Tipperary v London, FBD Semple Stadium (D Hickey, Carlow), 7pm

Some of the fizz has gone out of London’s campaign. Nevertheless, it has been a great few weeks for The Exiles and Tipperary can’t afford to be complacent when they are so close to promotion.

Verdict: Tipperary.

Carlow v Wexford, Netwatch Cullen Park, 1pm, (B Tiernan, Dublin)

Likely to be the battle to avoid finishing second last, Wexford have been marginally better to this point.

Verdict: Wexford.

Cavan v Waterford, Kingspan Breffni, 6pm, (K Faloon, Armagh)

Even though a draw will do, Cavan should take care of business and top the table.

Verdict: Cavan.

TOMORROW

Allianz Football League

Division 1

Monaghan v Dublin, St Tiernach's Park, 1.45pm, (N Mooney, Cavan) Live TG4

Both together and separately, Séamus McEnaney and Monaghan have pulled off last-day heroics to avoid relegation but this looks a tall order against a Dublin team who seem to have got their act together.

It should be close but the result is unlikely to suit the home side.

Verdict: Dublin.

Donegal v Armagh, O'Donnell Park, Letterkenny, 1.45pm, (P Neilan, Roscommon)

Donegal’s dismal record in Letterkenny aside, they likely need something from this game to ensure they are in Division 1 next season.

Armagh will prefer to keep their powder dry for Ballybofey and April 24 as much as they have a chance of making the final.

Verdict: Donegal.

Kerry v Tyrone, Fitzgerald Stadium, 1.45pm, (D Coldrick, Meath)

Kerry’s record against Tyrone in Killarney is impressive and while last year's All-Ireland semi-final hasn't been forgotten the hosts have nothing to play for except for continuing their unbeaten run.

Tyrone were the last team to beat Kerry in the league back in 2019 and they can repeat the trick.

Verdict: Tyrone.

Mayo v Kildare, Avant Money Páirc Seán MacDiarmada, 1.45pm, (D Gough, Meath)

Lee Keegan says Mayo are determined to win this game and the unofficial word from the camp is the same.

Kildare should be full of intent in Carrick-on-Shannon as they hope to avoid the drop but they have been pulling on a lot of the same personnel in recent weeks while Mayo have rotated quite a bit.

Verdict: Mayo.

Division 2

Down v Clare, Páirc Esler, 2pm, (A Nolan, Wicklow)

James McCartan will look for some green shoots going into the championship but there are few sprouting. Clare will look to consolidate their Division 2 status.

Verdict: Clare.

Roscommon v Galway, Dr Hyde Park, 2pm, (D O’Mahoney, Tipperary)

Between injuries and suspension, Galway are due to field a weakened side here and it’s not as if they are keen to win this seeing as they’re promoted and could be facing Roscommon in a final a week later.

Verdict: Roscommon.

Offaly v Cork, Bord na Mona O'Connor Park, 2pm, (N Cullen, Fermanagh), Deferred TG4

The championship starts here for both counties and on a day for the old dogs Cork may rue not having so many of those who soldiered in recent years only to be told they were surplus to requirements this season.

It’s bound to be tense, Offaly selector Tomás Ó Sé should know plenty about their opponents but Cork can earn the point to save their hides.

Verdict: Draw.

Meath v Derry, Páirc Tailteann, 2pm, (M Deegan, Laois)

Meath look to be shaking off the problems that beset most of their spring but they face a Derry side who will at least want to live up to their side of the bargain in the hunt for second place.

Verdict: Derry.

Division 3

Antrim v Westmeath, Corrigan Park, 2pm, (J Molloy, Galway)

A game that has consequences depending on Louth and Limerick above them.

Westmeath have been deeply underwhelming while Antrim’s graph is steadily rising.

Verdict: Antrim.

Limerick v Fermanagh, TUS Gaelic Grounds, 2pm, (J Henry, Mayo)

There is a growing expectation that Limerick will do the necessary here but they have to be mindful that Fermanagh have been dreadfully unlucky and can sting.

Nevertheless, Limerick’s character can shine through.

Verdict: Limerick.

Laois v Longford, MW Hire O'Moore Park, 2pm, (B Griffin, Kerry)

Two new managers who would know each other well and will have common ground after tricky debut league campaigns.

In the battle of the Billys, Laois to do just about enough to stay up.

Verdict: Laois.

Wicklow v Louth, County Grounds, Aughrim, 2pm, (P Faloon, Down)

Mickey Harte could have hoped for easier places to be promoted but their momentum is strong and Wicklow seem to be heading down.

Verdict: Louth.

Division 4

Sligo v Leitrim, Markievicz Park, 1pm, (S Mulhare, Laois)

The word is Sligo turned down the chance to move this game to Saturday, which might have added a few thousand more to the gate.

Dead rubber or not, it should be competitive.

Verdict: Sligo.

Allianz Hurling League Division 1 semi-final

Waterford v Wexford, UPMC Nowlan Park, 3.45pm, (J Keenan, Wicklow) Live TG4

Silverware isn’t in abundance in either county but it all depends on who considers a title shot the springboard to the championship. Waterford don’t appear to need it as much as Wexford given their manager is well settled at this stage. Tipperary and Galway loom large for both teams but Darragh Egan’s side might not be as distracted.

Verdict: Wexford.