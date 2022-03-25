Can Tyrone put spring of discontent behind them?

For Tyrone fans, Fitzgerald Stadium is looming like Castle Grayskull.

It was there in March 2003, with a 1-13 to 0-14 win that Mickey Harte scored his first big scalp and fuelled the belief to go and win their first All-Ireland six months later.

Set against that, the numbers of their last five visits are terrifying. Quite apart from the 6-15 to 1-14 crushing last year, Kerry have won all five. The average margin of victory has been 8.4 points.

For Tyrone to survive this trip, and preserve their Division One status, their management team of Feargal Logan and Brian Dooher are going to need superhuman luck.

It has been a curious season so far, even allowing for the fact that they managed to turn last year’s 16-point hiding into an All-Ireland semi-final win.

As soon as the fourth title in their history was secured, thoughts turned to the first successful defence.

When players and management basked in Florida sun for their team holiday in January, they can’t have been aware of the private conundrums some players found themselves in.

Not long off the plane, the team landed with a bump with a 1-17 to 0-5 beating by Cavan in the Dr McKenna Cup.

In dribs and drabs, the news leaked out that Ronan O’Neill, Mark Bradley, Hugh Pat McGeary and Michael Cassidy had left the panel.

At the end of January, Tiernan McCann joined the exodus. A few weeks back, Lee Brennan did the same.

McCann, O’Neill and Bradley had all contributed to the All-Ireland winning season. Others found gametime hard to come by but were certainly in the mix.

Cassidy and Brennan were also stars of Logan and Dooher’s All-Ireland winning 2015 Under-21 team. There was as loyalty towards that cohort, evidenced by Padraig Hampsey taking over as county captain with Kieran McGeary vice-captain.

Those two have been experiencing a slump in form. Both were among the five red cards awarded to Tyrone in their league defeat to Armagh.

Hampsey was red-carded again against Dublin in Omagh following a petty hit on Cormac Costello in the stand, after the Dublin forward flicked the ball over the fence and tempted Hampsey into a needless confrontation.

Last year's Footballer of the Year, McGeary, has been taken off in the closing stages of the round four defeat to Donegal, and at half-time against Dublin.

Other areas of concern have sprung up.

During a recent Podcast interview, Darren McCurry addressed the issue of the departed players, stating, "I just felt that it was maybe, what way would you put it, an easy decision for some of those boys to walk away where maybe they were thinking a wee bit more about themselves than the Tyrone team and the people of Tyrone."

He also shared his forthright thoughts on Mickey Harte, saying, "If Mickey had have been there the following year (2021) I would have left.

"It was a constant battle - I felt no matter what I did I was always going to be the boy taken off."

McCurry is entitled to say what he wants, but you wonder how that sits with Harte’s nephew Peter, who is enjoying a run of form, and players such as Mattie Donnelly who Harte was very close to.

As winners, Tyrone have been remarkably open, but it’s noticeable how the management team have been booked as guest speakers for the annual Saffron Business Forum – the fundraising wing of Antrim GAA – on May 6.

They do things differently in Tyrone. And this is as far away as the Jim Gavin approach to retaining Sam as it gets.