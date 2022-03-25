GPA set to escalate protests in expenses row

There was unanimous support for furthering action at a meeting of county squad representatives on Thursday evening. The Gaelic Players Association (GPA) are to provide their players with an update on Friday.
GPA set to escalate protests in expenses row
Fri, 25 Mar, 2022 - 08:45
John Fogarty

Inter-county players have agreed to escalate their protest in the expenses stand-off with the GAA across this weekend’s Allianz League games – but a boycott is not anticipated.

There was unanimous support for furthering action at a meeting of county squad representatives on Thursday evening. The Gaelic Players Association (GPA) are to provide their players with an update on Friday.

After two weekends of a media blackout and with no indication of the GPA and GAA re-engaging in charter negotiations, players will again refrain from post-match interviews and will again look for support from managers.

However, footballers and hurlers are to take matters further with a number of options currently being discussed. In April 2006, players delayed the throw-in times of all Allianz League games by 15 minutes in protest at the perceived non-cooperation of the GAA regarding players’ grants.

The match-day media ban was extended into last weekend as hurlers, who had not played the following weekend days after talks had broken down, wanted the opportunity to reject interviews.

Players are not discouraged from speaking on non-match-days and have been attending commercial events - Seamus Callanan was at the launch of the O'Neills U20 hurling championship last Tuesday while Seán Finn and Lee Keegan were in attendance at a John West Féile event in Croke Park today.

Next Tuesday, Allianz have scheduled a press event for divisional finals weekend on April 2 and 3.

More in this section

Kilkenny v Galway - Leinster GAA Hurling Senior Championship Final Canning Hurleys forced to close as ash disease hits supply chain
Offaly v Dublin - O'Byrne Cup Group A Roy Malone: 'We'd still see ourselves as wanting to dine at the top table'
Kilkenny v Cork - GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Semi-Final Kingston thrilled to have Kilkenny pre Championship exams
<p>Waterford's Tadhg de Burca scores a point against Kilkenny last Sunday. Picture: Inpho/Ben Whitley</p>

Dan Shanahan hails Tadgh De Burca as 'the best centre-back in the country'

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices