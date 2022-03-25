GPA set to escalate protests in expenses row

Inter-county players have agreed to escalate their protest in the expenses stand-off with the GAA across this weekend’s Allianz League games – but a boycott is not anticipated.
There was unanimous support for furthering action at a meeting of county squad representatives on Thursday evening. The Gaelic Players Association (GPA) are to provide their players with an update on Friday.
After two weekends of a media blackout and with no indication of the GPA and GAA re-engaging in charter negotiations, players will again refrain from post-match interviews and will again look for support from managers.
However, footballers and hurlers are to take matters further with a number of options currently being discussed. In April 2006, players delayed the throw-in times of all Allianz League games by 15 minutes in protest at the perceived non-cooperation of the GAA regarding players’ grants.
The match-day media ban was extended into last weekend as hurlers, who had not played the following weekend days after talks had broken down, wanted the opportunity to reject interviews.
Players are not discouraged from speaking on non-match-days and have been attending commercial events - Seamus Callanan was at the launch of the O'Neills U20 hurling championship last Tuesday while Seán Finn and Lee Keegan were in attendance at a John West Féile event in Croke Park today.
Next Tuesday, Allianz have scheduled a press event for divisional finals weekend on April 2 and 3.