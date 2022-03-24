Dan Shanahan hails Tadgh De Burca as 'the best centre-back in the country'

Waterford legend Dan Shanahan believes that Tadhg De Burca is back to his best after recovering from two cruciate knee ligament injuries.

The Clashmore/Kinsalebeg defender has started the last four league games for Liam Cahill's side.

"For me, the best centre-back in the country by a country mile," Shanahan said. "I've seen him in the gym doing stuff that I wouldn't dream of doing myself! Unbelievable athlete. Unbelievable man off the field, an animal on the field. Granted, Pádraig Walsh got a few points last week but that was Tadhg's first big game at that intensity. I wouldn't worry one bit, he's a phenomenal player.

"To do two cruciates and to come back in the physical shape he's in and the mental shape he's in, it's a credit to the young fella. It's no joke doing your cruciate ligament twice, it's so hard on the head more than the body. The way he's come back, he's only going to get better and better I can assure you."

He gives the Déise backline an extra layer of security, according to Shanahan.

"Presence alone. He's well able to read the game. I was lucky enough to be involved with him, we sat him in front of Barry Coughlan. It wasn't a sweeper, our lads just filtered back. People say that we played a sweeper, we didn't play a sweeper, we just sat Tadhg in front of Barry and our midfielders closed the gap which is what you do. He's powerful in the air, he's powerful on the ground. He can go over and back in that half-back line. His reading of the game is unbelievable."

The 2007 Hurler of the Year has been blown away by Waterford's fitness levels. "I see what the lads do in the gym. They put in phenomenal work and that's what you have to do. I was lucky to be involved with the boys four years ago and the levels then were unbelievable and they're gone up another step now. It's a credit to them. They're amateur players playing a professional sport."

Even though the championship is just three weeks away, Shanahan thinks that Waterford and Wexford will be going at full tilt in Sunday's league semi-final.

"Both teams want to win this. People say that 'you don't take league seriously', you do when you get to the knockout stages because there's a trophy at the end of it. Another game whether it's against Cork or Kilkenny. Whoever wins the league, it will bring them into the championship brilliantly. This game is massive for both teams."