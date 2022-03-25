Kingston thrilled to have Kilkenny pre Championship exams

Kieran Kingston says his side’s league semi-final against Kilkenny on Saturday should be “a great occasion for Cork supporters to come and see their team in Páirc Uí Chaoimh” - but adds that it’s also ideal preparation for the Rebels ahead of the Munster championship.

“For us, having the league semi-final at home is a great boost. We always knew we had Clare and Galway at home in the league, but we didn’t envisage we’d have another home game until after the results came through last weekend.

“For us it’s a bonus because it’s a great occasion for Cork supporters to come and see their team in Páirc Uí Chaoimh without having to go to Thurles or another venue, which helps with people’s costs. We’d be expecting a good home crowd to be there for those reasons.

“For the team specifically it’s a good opportunity to play in front of a pretty big crowd in a very competitive game close to the Munster championship, an opportunity we weren’t expecting. If you weren’t involved in the league at this stage you’d be casting around now for challenge games, and a challenge game wouldn’t be anywhere near the intensity of what we’re expecting Saturday evening.

“A Kilkenny-Cork game is always an attractive fixture, they bring a big following and they’re a team that always goes seriously after the league. So it’ll be a very serious, very tough challenge this weekend, and a great game for us to have at this stage of the season.”

Kingston said he was generally happy with Cork’s league campaign. "Early on (in the league) it was a balancing act having so many lads involved in college hurling, so we were trying not to overcook lads when it came to preparation, while also giving players opportunities - and being competitive in our games on top of all that.

“We have a number of players in from two successful U20 sides, plus players who figured in two All-Ireland finals at U20 and U21 level in the preceding years, but there’s a gap between U20 and senior. We got to identify where a lot of those players are in terms of bridging that gap - and some bridge that gap quicker than others.

“That doesn’t mean the others won’t bridge the gap, it’s about working out how close they are right now to doing so - and if there’s development work needed for them, to put a plan in place for that. And those players understand that too.

“In that sense the league has served its purpose and it’s also been relatively successful. Last weekend was disappointing - we seemed a bit at sea in the first 20 minutes (against Wexford) we came to terms with the game as it went on, but the deficit was probably just too big to bridge.

“As a new management team it’s our first league campaign running into the Munster championship - and a first round-robin Munster championship in a couple of years - so it’s different to the traditional league, when you finished at whatever stage and then had a six-week gap to the championship.

“Then you nearly had time for another preseason, while this year the league has been the time for that preseason work. That means the planning has had to be a little different, but we’re happy enough with where we are at the moment.”

That said, the Cork boss says the playing calendar “probably needs to be looked at”, particularly the early season fixtures.

“The danger is that some counties’ club campaigns will run late, with a few obviously progressing to provincial and All-Ireland games. Then you’re suddenly into the Munster league, and similar competitions in other provinces, as well as the Fitzgibbon Cup if you have younger players.

“That’s why we didn’t enter the Munster league this year because otherwise it would have been very congested.

“The calendar probably needs to be looked at when you see that some players have more games in January and February than they do in April, May and June. The U20 campaign starts a few days before the senior championship, which presents another challenge again when there’s a crossover in panels because each manager wants his best team on the field.

“That’s something that needs to be looked at because either teams won’t participate in those preseason competitions like the Munster league, or their attitude to the national leagues might change and that competition may become devalued.

“There’s a lot of talk about how teams approach the league and its latter stages because it’s so close to the championship. Only time will tell on that, but you can't beat competitive games."