Yo-yo Tipperary seeking another bounce up the Allianz divisions

The Tipperary footballers have bounced between the Allianz League divisions, but is the county on the way up again?
Yo-yo Tipperary seeking another bounce up the Allianz divisions

20 March 2022; Colm O'Shaughnessy and Jimmy Feehan of Tipperary embrace after their side's victory in the Allianz Football League Division 4 match between Tipperary and Carlow at Semple Stadium in Thurles, Tipperary. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Thu, 24 Mar, 2022 - 18:09
Shane Brophy

The Allianz Football Leagues have produced many yo-yo teams who bounce between the divisions, Tipperary among them. The county hopes the trend continues this Saturday — a win over London in their final Division 4 game at FBD Semple Stadium will bring a return to Division 3 in 2023.

Tipperary's upsurge in performance at senior level really began in 2008 under then manager John Evans  when they secured a first-ever promotion from Division 4. A year later they were promoted once more as Division 3 champions after a famous win over Down in Longford.

However, their stay in Division 2 was a short one, lasting just one year, despite claiming two wins and a draw in that 2010 campaign. 

Two years in Division 3 followed, with relegation back to the basement in 2012, bringing an end to the Evans era. 

They spent two seasons in Division 4 before being promoted as champions along with Clare. That brought the stability of Tipp's longest recent spell in a single division, spending three years in the third tier. Another promotion to Division 2 came in 2017 when they went up as league winners, famously raiding the Orchard with Michael Quinlivan’s last-gasp goal away in Armagh which saw Tipp go up at the home side's expense.

They came mightily close to playing Division 1 football when losing to Cavan with the last kick of their promotion game in 2018 when a draw would have been enough to see them into the top division for the first time since 1972. 

But since that missed opportunity, Tipperary’s league form has gone downhill with relegation to Division 3 in 2019, narrow survival on the last day in 2020, before falling through the trapdoor last year.

To an extent, Tipperary’s travails show that between there is little enough between the teams from the bottom of Division 2 to much of Division 4. Take your eye off the ball and you can slide to the bottom quickly, as Cavan have also found.

Despite this lack of league consistency, Tipperary reached All-Ireland semi-finals in 2016 and 2020 from Division 3, though coach Paddy Christie feels getting out of Division 4 is a must for the Premier County's ambitions.

“It would be a setback,” he admitted speaking at the launch of the Eirgrid Under 20 All-Ireland Football Championship this week, as he is doubling up once more as Tipperary under 20 manager and senior coach.

“I wouldn't call it disastrous, but it certainly would be a disappointment to not build on what's there.

“There were certain things that fell the right way and we had a little bit of luck, we played Wexford a few weeks ago and struggled in difficult enough conditions and ended up with four goals, which you'd probably never end up with again and ended up sneaking out of there with a win. When things fall like that for you, you need to make hay.

“If someone had told us after the Leitrim game and after the Waterford match that you'll be playing London in the last round and if you win it, you'll be promoted and in a league final, I think we would have bitten somebody's hand off for that.

“Realistically if you get up to Division 3 and get a bit of momentum going and perform well in the Championship and have respectability, that's progress for Tipperary football this year.”

