Oisin McConville: Moving Armagh game a tactical move by Donegal

Oisin McConville reckons Donegal had one eye on the Ulster championship when they fixed Sunday's final round Allianz League game against Armagh for Letterkenny.

Donegal played their previous three home games this term at MacCumhaill Park in Ballybofey where they have lost just once in the league since 2010.

That one defeat came in their last outing, against Monaghan, though they won their previous two games there, against Kildare and All-Ireland holders Tyrone in February.

Taking the game to Letterkenny appears to reduce their chances of securing a win that they may yet require to avoid relegation. Armagh legend McConville believes that it is a tactical move with both counties slated for an Ulster SFC quarter-final tie in Ballybofey on April 24.

"The game is in Letterkenny this weekend and it is not in Letterkenny by chance," said McConville at the launch of the 2022 EirGrid U-20 football championship.

"It is in Letterkenny because Donegal did not want Armagh to have the opportunity to play in Ballybofey before the Championship and if you are Donegal you can understand that. It seems a normal enough move."

From Armagh's perspective, they will qualify for a first league final since 2005, when McConville was a winner, if they beat Donegal and if Mayo fail to beat Kildare.

So McConville's advice to the Orchard is to forget about holding anything back for the Championship, or keeping their true form under wraps, and go for broke.

"I get the feeling with Armagh that even though we have progressed, I still don't think we are at the stage where we can pick and choose what games we want to win.

"For Armagh to push on this weekend and possibly make the league final, that would still be the way to go. The only caveat to that is that I notice there are a few niggly injuries in the squad.

“So I don't know if another game is exactly what they need but I don't think we are at the stage, as much as we have improved, that we can pick and choose what games we want to win.

"Obviously, Donegal still need some sort of result in order to definitely be safe so that brings its own spice to it. It all depends on how Armagh are looking and what state the camp is in as far as injuries are concerned but I think we should be going there trying to win."

Back in January, when Armagh announced their return to Division 1 with a landmark win over Dublin at Croke Park, McConville spoke on the Irish Examiner Allianz League podcast about his fears of a false dawn.

"We've had lots of false dawns, lots of times we've thought, 'We're back', lots of times we thought we could compete with anyone and then got the mother and father of a good hiding," he said at the time. "It seems to be something different this time."

Since then, Armagh have beaten All-Ireland holders Tyrone and Kildare and drawn with Monaghan to put themselves in the title race.

"I think Armagh now are really, really competitive," said McConville. "I don't think there will be anyone who can go out and think, 'We'll steamroller Armagh'.

"For players, management, supporters, anyone who has any affiliation to Armagh, that's a nice place to be in considering where we have been since probably 2007, 2008.

"It feels as if it's sustainable now as well and that makes a difference. The biggest thing for me was that I know Armagh can play the way they did against Dublin.

"But I wasn't sure if they could play the way they played against Tyrone. Now I know Tyrone might have been a little bit off it but there was very little room for manoeuvre that day in the Athletic Grounds, and Armagh managed to do that.

"That was something they hadn't been able to do in the past, and that's why Armagh's record in Ulster had been so bad.

"Having the ability to play football two different ways, and to pass those two challenges initially, was a real sign that this was sustainable, it's here to stay.

“That's the biggest thing for me, that there seems to be something building and there's a bit of stuff in the background that would encourage you or make you believe it isn't a false dawn."