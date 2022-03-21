So who really wants to join Kerry in the League final?

Remarkably, five teams stand a chance of qualifying for Sunday week’s Division 1 final against Kerry.

Kildare, Donegal and Tyrone, all on five points, will want to avoid relegation first and foremost but they like Mayo and Armagh on seven points can make the last two.

But what is the likelihood of each county and who exactly wants to be playing a competitive game on the eve of the provincial championships?

2nd: Mayo: P6 W3 D2 L1 Pts 7. Points difference +6.

Head-to-head: Beat Armagh, drew with Donegal, lost to Tyrone, yet to play Kildare.

Likelihood: None of the other four final hopefuls have their fate in their own hands. Beat Kildare and Mayo are back in a decider for the second time in four seasons.

Do they need to reach the final?: Mayo will note that Galway, who they face on April 24, can take things easy against Roscommon this weekend now that their Division 1 status for 2023 is secured. It’s not a case of aping Galway but Mayo’s neighbours will be playing the next two weekends. James Horan has enough talent to be competitive against Kildare and Kerry without giving too much away to Galway.

Do they want to?: The team that started Saturday’s defeat to Tyrone indicated Horan wasn’t overly interested in winning the game. The side he names to face Kildare will tell a lot about their intentions. A league title didn’t do Mayo much good in the 2019 Connacht SFC but this is a far stronger outfit Horan has at his disposal.

3rd: Armagh: P6 W3 D2 L1 Pts 7. Points difference +11.

Head-to-head?: Lost to Mayo, yet to play Donegal, beat Tyrone and Kildare.

Likelihood: A win in Letterkenny combined with a defeat or draw for Mayo in Carrick-on-Shannon and Armagh can look forward to their first Division 1 final in 17 years.

Do they need to reach the final?: Not really. Their primary objective of remaining in the top flight was achieved in Round 5. Anything now is a bonus but there is bound to be shadow-boxing this Sunday given they face Donegal again in no less than four weeks’ time

Do they want to?: Read above. Donegal have more to lose than Armagh have to win this weekend. All roads lead to Ballybofey next month and nothing but nothing can get in the way of that mission.

4th: Kildare P6 W2 D1 L3 Pts 5. Points difference +1.

Head-to-head: Yet to play Mayo, lost to Armagh, Donegal and Tyrone.

Likelihood: Not beyond the realms of possibility. Could slip into the final on score difference if they beat Mayo and other results go their way.

Do they need to reach the final?: Kildare require a result against Mayo simply to remain in Division 1. A final appearance would have exceeded Glenn Ryan’s aspirations at the start of this campaign.

Do they want to?: The only team to take points off Kerry, the Lilywhite faithful would love a day out against them in Croke Park ahead of their Leinster quarter-final against Carlow or Louth on May 1. But ask the management and players right now and they’ll take staying up.

5th: Donegal P6 W2 D1 L3 Pts 5. Points difference –9.

Head-to-head: Lost to Mayo, yet to play Armagh, beat Kildare and Tyrone.

Likelihood: Even if O’Donnell Park isn’t their happiest hunting ground, Donegal’s survivals instincts will mean they will be out for two points against Armagh. Regardless, the chances of a final would appear to be slim.

Do they need to reach the final?: Like their opponents this weekend and April 24, Donegal will insist that nothing distracts from their goal of winning the latter game and reaching an Ulster semi-final. Donegal usually play their last league game in Ballybofey and it’s interesting they are not giving Armagh a dry run there ahead of their provincial clash.

Do they want to?: It’s 15 years since Donegal won their one and only Division 1 title but they would prefer to show their teeth on April 24, not April 3.

6th: Tyrone P6 W2 D1 L3 Pts 5. Points difference –12.

Head-to-head: Beat Mayo and Kildare, lost to Armagh and Donegal.

Likelihood: Tyrone should give a far better account of themselves in Fitzgerald Stadium than their previous visit last June as it’s a dead rubber for Kerry. They can stay up but two games in seven days against the Kingdom is a big ask.

Do they need to reach the final? Not at all. A full-blown final against Kerry 13 days out from a Ulster preliminary round game would be awkward. Killarney is Dodge and they want to get out of it quickly on Sunday.

Do they want to? Again, hardly. Fermanagh’s Division 3 campaign concludes this weekend and Tyrone hope theirs too and on a high.