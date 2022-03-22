Jack Cahalane admits dual demands are unsustainable 

A couple of months after playing and scoring for the Cork senior footballers, rising dual star Jack Cahalane had admitted it was a tough decision to ultimately concentrate on hurling for 2022.

The 2019 All-Ireland minor football medallist, who then won back to back All-Ireland U20 hurling finals in 2021, had a big decision to make earlier this year with both codes keen for his services.

The Castlehaven talent is still underage for this season's oneills.com sponsored U-20 hurling championship so was always likely to stick around for that and to shoot for a historic three-in-a-row of titles.

But the 2019 minor football management are now in charge of the U20 footballers and naturally extended an invitation his way, something senior football manager Keith Ricken also did back in January.

Cahalane ended up coming on at half-time in Cork's McGrath Cup semi-final defeat of Waterford, scoring a point and helping the Rebels set up a clash with Kerry. Exactly 10 weeks later, he has confirmed that it's hurling only for him this year.

"I am focusing on hurling this year," said Cahalane, brother of Cork senior hurlers Damien and Conor. "Last year I was playing a championship game every three or four days which is not sustainable. I got through it without injury but I went into a club season then where I don't think I played to the level I expected myself.

"I'm just hopefully going to focus on hurling and be able then to perform for my club as well."

Cahalane was the first sub introduced by Cork in the delayed 2020 All-Ireland U20 final win over Dublin last July.

The following month he lined out up front and sniped 1-1 in the 2021 All-Ireland U20 final win over Galway.

"We played, I think, two All-Ireland finals in the space of six weeks which is obviously very, very enjoyable and what you want to be doing, playing games," said Cahalane. "Myself and Brian (Hayes, dual player) weren't really doing much training, just going from game to game, which is why you find it hard to go back into a pre-season then this year. It was a bit mad but I think players like that."

Cahalane felt a decision had to be made and while he flirted with football initially in 2022, hurling has got his nod.

"It was very difficult, I love playing football, especially with Bobbie (O'Dwyer) and Ollie (O'Sullivan) and James Masters being involved with the footballers this year, the U20s," he said.

"I won an All-Ireland minor with them three years ago. It was always going to be very tough to step away but I think they understand why I did it. They have no problems with it."

This will be a novel U20 hurling championship for various reasons. Aside from the GAA trialling their new smart sliotars in the competition, and the oneills.com sponsorship, the traditional straight knock-out element has been replaced with a new round robin format.

Cork will travel to play Clare in Sixmilebridge on April 13. A week later they'll host Limerick at Pairc Ui Rinn.

"I suppose the beauty of U20 hurling has been that you get your one chance and any team can get knocked out on any given day," said Cahalane. "It is probably a fairer way now to go about it, that if you lose your first game you can go out and win your second game and still compete for an All-Ireland."

Attempts were made last month to get rid of the U20 competition altogether and to bring in a new U19 grade for a three-year trial, replacing the U17 (minor) and U-20 competitions. Cahalane said he could see both sides to the argument though the proposal fell just short of the required 60% required for change and was beaten.

"There would be a big gap between the U-19s and the seniors," noted Cahalane. "But then for us in Cork, we could be missing two players with the U20s this year, who are playing senior hurling, so I suppose having an U19 grade and being able to have all of your players available to you would be an advantage."

