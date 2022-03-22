Seamus Callanan to miss at least two rounds of Munster Championship

Tipperary star Seamus Callanan has confirmed that a hand injury will rule him out of several rounds of the upcoming Munster SHC.

The 2019 Hurler of the Year broke a finger in training just days after his first Allianz League start of the season against Dublin in late February.

Goal-poacher Callanan had previously appeared as a sub against Laois and Kilkenny but sat out the remainder of the campaign after undergoing surgery.

Speaking at the launch of oneills.com's sponsorship of the U-20 hurling championship, Callanan, 33, indicated that the April 17 and 24 provincial clashes with Waterford and Clare are almost certainly off his radar due to the injury. Tipperary have a week's break then before playing All-Ireland holders Limerick on May 9 and wrap up their campaign at home to Cork on May 22.

"Unfortunately I'd say the first few rounds are probably out for me," said Callanan, who revealed that corrected wiring in his hand needs to stay in place for six weeks.

"I won't know much more until I meet the specialist again on Monday, next Monday. I can't see it being a case of them being able to take out the wires early. At the moment it's not looking good for the first few games. Let's see. I'll keep my body ready anyway and hopefully be able to contribute at some stage."

Callanan was previously troubled by back issues and said that new Tipp boss Colm Bonnar was keen for the Drom and Inch man to get on top of that before returning this season.

"Colm gave me an extra bit of time over winter to concentrate on really having that right, so that came back really well," he said. "I just needed a bit of game time throughout the league which unfortunately I haven't been able to get. All I can do is concentrate on what I can control. It's a contact sport. Injuries happen. In the broader scheme of things, it could have been a lot worse."