No thaw yet in GAA-GPA stand-off over expenses

Nearly two weeks on from their breakdown in charter negotiations, the GAA and Gaelic Players Association (GPA) remain at odds over expenses.

It has been suggested by informed sources that there could be conciliatory talks between the parties in the coming days. However, no plans have yet been made for such negotiations.

The GPA insist they will continue to protest so long as players are out of pocket for expenses incurred this season, although a third weekend of match-day media blackouts would appear unlikely this weekend.

An escalation would likely involve throw-in times being delayed or possibly a withdrawal of services, but there are hopes a compromise of some sort may be reached before the weekend.

Starting today (TUESDAY), there are a number of GAA commercial media events this week in which players are due to speak. Former Tipperary captain Seamus Callanan is due to help launch the O’Neills U20 hurling championship in Croke Park. On Thursday, Limerick’s Seán Finn and Mayo’s Lee Keegan are in ambassadorial roles in Croke Park for the launch of the John West Feile ’22.

Meanwhile, Derry are set to be without Oisín McWilliams for several weeks after he suffered a suspected broken jaw in Sunday’s Division 2 defeat to Galway in Owenbeg.

McWilliams picked up the injury in an incident involving Paul Conroy, who was shown a straight red card afterwards. Conroy will serve his suspension against Roscommon this weekend in a game Anthony Cunningham’s team must win to deprive Derry of the second promotion spot in Division 2.

At the bottom, a win or draw for Cork against Offaly in Tullamore this Sunday means John Maughan’s side will be relegated to Division 3 next season and potentially face Tailteann Cup football this summer.

Cork and Offaly are both on three points but Cork’s score difference is six points better (-28 against –34). Clare are only one point ahead but are all but safe by virtue of the fact that their score difference is –7 should Cork and Offaly draw in Bord na Mona O’Connor Park and they lose heavily at home to doomed Down.

In Division 1, Dublin need to beat Monaghan in Clones to have a chance of avoiding relegation. Both teams are on four points, one behind Kildare, Donegal and Tyrone. Tyrone’s situation may be helped as they face Kerry who have already qualified for the final. As well as Armagh and Mayo who are both on seven points, one of Kildare, Donegal and Tyrone could yet qualify for the final.

Louth are in pole position for Division 2 football in 2023 and a guaranteed qualifier spot this season as they head up Division 3 with nine points. They need only a point against relegation-threatened Wicklow to go up.

Beat Fermanagh and Limerick (eight points) will also enter the Sam Maguire Cup this year. Antrim and Westmeath are on seven points and face each other in the final round. Two of Laois (five points) and Longford and Wicklow (both on three) will be demoted.