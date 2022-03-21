Páirc uí Chaoimh to host Cork v Kilkenny in Saturday's league semi-final 

Waterford and Wexford's semi-final takes place in UPMC Nowlan Park on Sunday afternoon
Kilkenny manager Brian Cody and Cork manager Kieran Kingston. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Mon, 21 Mar, 2022 - 19:49
John Fogarty

Cork's Division 1 semi-final against Kilkenny has been fixed for Páirc Uí Chaoimh this Saturday (7.15pm throw-in).

The first league clash between the counties since their relegation play-off in 2019, Cork were entitled to home advantage as that previous game was staged in UPMC Nowlan Park.

Waterford and Wexford's semi-final takes place in UPMC Nowlan Park on Sunday afternoon (3.45pm). Both games will be televised by TG4.

Meanwhile, two Division 4 games have been moved from Sunday to Saturday. Leaders Cavan will play Waterford in Kingspan Breffni on Saturday evening while Carlow and Wexford's game is brought forward 24 hours to that lunch-time.

Tipperary and London's game in Thurles goes ahead as scheduled on Saturday. It means the Sligo-Leitrim match is the sole fixture on Sunday. There is disappointment in the counties that the Tipperary game hasn't been arranged for the same time as should David Power's side win they will be promoted and the northwest derby in Markievicz Park will be a dead rubber.

SATURDAY.

Allianz Hurling League.

Division 1 semi-final.

Cork v Kilkenny, Páirc Uí Chaoimh 7.15pm Live TG4.

Allianz Football League.

Division 4.

Tipperary v London, FBD Semple Stadium 7pm.

Carlow v Wexford, Netwatch Cullen Park 1pm.

Cavan v Waterford, Kingspan Breffni 6pm.

SUNDAY.

Allianz Football League.

Division 1.

Monaghan v Dublin, St Tiernach's Park 1.45pm.

Donegal v Armagh, O'Donnell Park, Letterkenny 1.45pm.

Kerry v Tyrone, Fitzgerald Stadium 1.45pm.

Mayo v Kildare, Avant Money Páirc Seán MacDiarmada 1.45pm.

Division 2.

Down v Clare, Páirc Esler 2pm.

Roscommon v Galway, Dr Hyde Park 2pm.

Offaly v Cork, Bord na Mona O'Connor Park 2pm.

Meath v Derry, Páirc Tailteann 2pm.

Division 3.

Antrim v Westmeath, Corrigan Park 2pm.

Limerick v Fermanagh, TUS Gaelic Grounds 2pm.

Laois v Longford, MW Hire O'Moore Park 2pm.

Wicklow v Louth, County Grounds, Aughrim 2pm.

Division 4.

Sligo v Leitrim, Markievicz Park 1pm.

Allianz Hurling League Division 1 semi-final.

Waterford v Wexford, UPMC Nowlan Park 3.45pm Live TG4.

