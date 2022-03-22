Kilkenny have have woken up to hurling's tactical shift

A change in approach? A realignment of key personnel? Or a resurgence in the form of proven players? Whatever the combination of factors, Kilkenny are back in many people’s mix as All-Ireland contenders.

Hailing their win over Waterford in Sunday’s Allianz League tie at Nowlan Park, TJ Ryan was struck firstly by the shift in emphasis.

“There is definitely a change in style,” said the former Limerick manager, speaking on Dalo’s Hurling Podcast. “Before, they would have struggled with Tadhg de Búrca, the way he sits in the pocket. The way Kilkenny play and lump that ball forward, they struggle with that.

“But their use of the ball in the last few games, there has definitely been a change in mindset, in the way they work the ball through the middle third.

“David Blanchfield is the best example of it. Every time he gets the ball, he’s head up, a nice ball in, a short ball, a crossfield ball. There’s definitely been a change in culture in the way Kilkenny play.”

Former Tipperary boss Liam Sheedy agreed: “No question. The prime example was that point when the ball was put crossfield, they took out Tadhg de Búrca, put the ball across to Billy Ryan, He picked it, banged it over the bar.

“I think Kilkenny have learnt they can’t play the old way where you just turf it down. They are far more tuned in to other teams, and how they are playing and how they break down other teams. And I think that’s another big plus for them.

“For a while they were so good, maybe, they were asleep when it came to being tactically aware of how the game was going. But I definitely see a change.”

Brian Cody would doubtless prefer to put down any turnaround in fortunes to hard work and skill and honesty of the players on the field. And Sheedy sees merit in that too.

“Personnel are really stepping up too. Huw Lawlor is a colossus at full-back, Padraig Walsh is making a real impact, and David Blanchfield, I haven’t seen many players fetch ball above Danny Sutcliffe’s head and making it uncomfortable for him. He’s rangy, the type of player you could really see play for Cody.

“And having a guy like Walter Walsh playing to his potential is huge. He hasn't really found it the last year or two but it looks like his mojo is back again. He’s a huge player for them, he gives them a different dynamic, his power, ability to win ball. He’s a dream of a half-forward because of the work he can get through.

“And in one of these championship matches I think Billy Ryan is going to hit the net three times. I have been hugely impressed with him. He was outstanding against Tipperary in a team that wasn’t playing well. Their one shining light. He got his goal on Sunday and I think there’s a few goals in this guy in the championship. He’s been hovering around it, but I think this could be the year it happens for him in the championship.”

It all adds up to a reassessment of where Kilkenny stand in the pecking order, Sheedy says: “I saw them against Tipp in Thurles and I really feared for them. If anyone asked me that day who would be the team to lose out in Leinster, I’d have said I don't see it happening for them.

“But then to watch them against Dublin at Parnell Park, the changes… they have really surprised me in the last few weeks, which is a credit to the group and how they applied themselves. Kilkenny, they are far from gone away.”

Indeed Sheedy now sees peril for Galway in a competitive Leinster Championship unless they can rectify one glaring failing.

“I think Galway have a bit to work on. They got no goal in the four matches of note. To me, they have one of the best full-forwards in the country in Conor Whelan. I watched the Cork-Galway match and I was watching the supply Patrick Horgan getting into his line for Cork and watching the supply Conor Whelan was getting.

“Every ball that went in there was two on top of him. The man has incredible ability. He has a low centre of gravity which means he can get down low, grab a ball and he has you on the turn.

“He got a goal against Ronan Maher in the league against us and I was nearly applauding him. It was an incredible goal.

“I don’t know do Galway have a plan to get quality ball in front of this guy 30 yards from goal, where he is one on one. I think that is their big challenge. Because you won’t come out of Leinster if you can’t get goals.

“Limerick have a plan to get quality ball in to get goals. Tipp have a route to goal, Cork will get quality ball in. If Galway find that path to goal through him they are in good nick because they are playing for this manager.”

TJ Ryan added: "I think we'll learn a good bit more about Kilkenny at the weekend. If Cork go full-on in Páirc Uí Chaoimh and Kilkenny go down and have a go at them, you could find Kilkenny favourites for Leinster after the weekend."