Absence makes the heart grow fonder: How handball returned to centre stage

At the lowest point, it was hard to see a way back. For Diarmaid Nash, the nadir came early in 2021, by which time the sport he has devoted his entire adult life to had been suspended for almost a year.

Nash had gone back training that autumn in 2020, keen to be in the best shape he could if, as was hoped, the All-Ireland Championships returned the following February. But handball, deemed high risk during the pandemic, didn’t come back; another lockdown intervened, this one the longest of all.

“I went back training hard at the end of 2020 because we were hoping there would be a championship and then we went into that big lockdown in January 2021 and I was just like ‘Oh my God, am I ever going to get to play in another championship?” Nash, who finally got over the line in the All-Ireland Senior Singles final last Saturday, recalls.

“I was in a very dark space. I went into, not a depression but I’d say I was in a bad mood for three or four weeks. It was not knowing if we would be back. Sleepless nights… I was thinking to myself that I had given this eight or 10 years and I might never get the chance to play it again.”

Things would get worse for handball before they got better. By July, the governing body felt compelled to issue a strongly-worded statement, voicing their “frustration and anger” following a meeting with Minister for Sport Jack Chambers and department officials.

By that stage, handball – along with other indoor sports – had been at a standstill for 15 months.

In an interview at the time, GAA Handball’s President, Dessie Keegan, described the impact of Covid on handball as “devastating” and there was no hyperbole at play.

The pause button had been pressed in March 2020, days before the annual festival weekend which sees all of the All-Ireland finals in the 40x20 code, in all grades from juvenile to Over 70s, played at one venue over three days.

It’s the highlight of the season and the 2020 renewal was particularly attractive, pitting Robbie McCarthy against Martin Mulkerrins, Martina McMahon against Catriona Casey, and in a mouthwatering minor final, Monaghan’s Eoghan McGinnity and Kilkenny’s Billy Drennan.

“I can’t remember the exact date but I lost the All-Ireland semi-final to Martin on the Saturday and the following Wednesday or Thursday, we were sent home from work. At that stage, I was in the depths of despair about losing and the lockdown made it worse,” says Nash.

“For three and a half weeks, I didn’t meet anyone. I was in Dublin, on my own, working from home – it was pretty dark. I had to get out of Dodge.”

Late one night, Nash slipped out of the capital and made his way home to Clare. As the lockdown dragged on, he returned to hurling – winning an Intermediate Championship with Scariff – but not being allowed to play handball gnawed at him constantly.

“Part of my identity is tied up in handball,” he says simply, “and suddenly, we weren’t able to play or compete and had no way of knowing when we would be. There was talk of this going on for four or five years.” Not since World War 2, when a shortage of rubber made sourcing balls almost impossible, had alleys lain silent for so long.

Months passed before the Covid threat eased and some sporting order could be restored. In the GAA family, the outdoor games returned first – rounders, football, and hurling came back, albeit with certain restrictions – but as a primarily indoor sport, handball remained beyond the Pale.

That it lingered on so long increased the worries about the sport’s future tenfold. Nobody – not the sport’s leaders or its players – had any idea when it might be deemed safe to return. It became an existential crisis.

For a game that tends to live on the margins in GAA terms, to forgo two years’ worth of beginners and lose all momentum was unthinkable; if a significant number of players or coaches and administrators drifted away or turned to other sports, it had the potential to be catastrophic.

On the ground, frustration grew.

“Being an indoor sport really, really hurt us,” says Keegan.

“At times it was difficult to swallow government advice because it seemed confusing and this hurt our members even more. They couldn’t understand why they couldn’t go back and even train, for example. That was a real challenge.” A focus on outdoor play – something the sport had moved almost completely away from in recent decades – helped provide hope, Keegan says.

“There were some outdoor tournaments played which I think kept some people involved in the game, it gave us something to point to, just to keep the game played in some shape or form and keep a level of visibility in what was a near two-year black-out barring one 60x30 championship.”

And then came the tail end of 2021. Suddenly, handball was given the green light to return. Soon, whispers were emerging from the various hot spots of renewed activity; the apocalyptic predictions proved unfounded.

All over the country, handball facilities were quickly hopping again, court bookings filling up. There were reports of players who hadn’t participated for some time dusting off the gloves again and even several inter-county footballers and hurlers returning to the court.

Clare’s Diarmaid Nash created history at Kingscourt, Co Cavan as he became the first player to bring the All-Ireland Senior Singles title back to the Banner county since the legendary Pat Kirby in 1980.

Last weekend, the first finals festival since 2019 took place in Kingscourt, Co Cavan, the highlight of which was Nash’s stunning victory over McCarthy.

On commentary, Wexford senior Gavin Buggy stated that he had never seen a bigger crowd at the senior finals in the Cavan venue, with a particularly strong cohort of juveniles crammed in.

With the long-awaited new centre at Croke Park now open at last, albeit with some teething problems, and a rejigging of the relationship with the GAA (handball now falls under the remit of the Coaching and Development department), the short term future for the sport looks bright again which is a huge positive given that, not long ago, there were fears the game might have had no future at all.

After all it has endured, Keegan believes handball has actually come back stronger.

“It’s all systems go. I personally feared we would lose people but that hasn’t happened, players have come back in big numbers and there is a real enthusiasm there. When all is said and done, it could be a positive experience because people are coming back with a renewed sense of energy.”

“It does make you more appreciative of what we have and what we lost but at the same time, we missed two years and that’s a lot in a sporting career,” he points out.

“But as of now, I’m so, so happy. I can’t put it into words. I absolutely LOVE playing this game, I love competing, I’d play a tournament every month if I could. And I love that it’s back.”