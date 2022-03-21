Weekend’s football talking points: Does the GPA not trust the players?

Does the GPA not trust the players?

Nobody needs another hack bemoaning their plight, but the ongoing media ban imposed by the GPA was a novelty on the first weekend. Their point had definitely been made during the week, but then it strays into territory whereby they lose their own argument.

The public who watch the games are interested in the personalities. They want to hear from them and identify with them. Taking that discourse away dehumanises players. Having players appear at corporate gigs during the week, or paid-for interviews, just creates the impression that money is a deciding factor in the decision-making here.

There are plenty of excellent communicators within the Gaelic Players Association’s numbers. The first, second and third questions they would be asked about from waiting reporters would be to outline their thoughts on the ongoing expenses controversy with the GAA.

The result of that would be blanket coverage of GPA members, advancing their cause and putting pressure on the GAA.

As far as a communications strategy goes, this is nothing. It’s neither effective, nor disruptive. It’s both senseless and immature. And speaks of a leadership who do not trust their members to say the right thing and stay on-message. What could they be worried about?

Declan Bogue

Sliding doors for Meath and Clare

The big talking point in Ennis Sunday was the fine line that sometimes exists between two teams going in the opposite direction. Meath looked a team with problems and in a real relegation scrap after they slumped to an 11-point defeat to Galway on their first day out and were then ten points down to Roscommon in their second round clash. They managed to recover some respectability by only losing to the Rossies by four, but things still looked bleak. Clare, in contrast, beat Offaly and had good draws away to Cork and Roscommon and were eying a promotion run. Now they're glad results elsewhere have secured their Division 2 status for another season, because three defeats against Derry, Galway and Meath will have them fretting at first round championship opponents Limerick.

Colm Collins’s men will be desperate to arrest their downward spiral as they prepare to conclude their league campaign against relegated Down.

Joe O Muircheartaigh

The battle to be Kerry’s No 1 is hotting up

Jason Duffy may have stung Shane Ryan’s hands with his 65th-minute shot but the Armagh supporters’ reaction to the attempt may have been greater than the opportunity itself. It was the closest Armagh came to registering what would have been the first goal from open play against Kerry this year. Conor McManus’ penalty in Grattan Park at the end of last month remains the only time either Ryan or Shane Murphy have been beaten this year. That’s not to say either keeper has been exemplary – both have suffered kick-out difficulties, which will have to be ironed out for the championship and at this stage it’s difficult to predict who will be given the No1 jersey for the Cork game on May 7. However, both have been resolute on the rare occasion they have been called upon while those in front of them have looked assured. Bringing back Tadhg Morley has proven to be a fine call by Jack O’Connor and the defensive unit looked cohesive even without potential starters for the Cork game – Dan O’Donoghue, Paul Murphy and Gavin White. Paddy Tally’s name mightn’t be taken in vain much longer in the Kingdom.

John Fogarty

The perfect day for Joyce and Galway. Almost

It was almost the perfect day in Owenbeg for Padraig Joyce's Galway. However a late injury for Damien Comer could yet prove the most telling factor to emerge from a convincing 11-point dismantling of promotion rivals Derry. The Galway talisman was forced off late on the game with a hamstring injury which Joyce will hope is not too serious, especially with Shane Walsh not able to play any part as he works his own way back from a back injury. Promotion was crucial but with that secured, all Galway eyes now turn to Mayo on April 24th. Forget Roscommon next week and even the Division Two final the week after, those are mere warm-ups and Joyce will want his two main men back and raring to go. Comer showed his class against a Derry team who had previously conceded no goals in the league and momentum seems to be building nicely for this Galway team

Michael Wilson

Munster on the rise

If Clare and Cork manage to stay in Division 2 next weekend, there’s every chance four of the six Munster counties will be plying their trade in football’s two top tiers next season.

Billy Lee’s Limerick produced one of the results of the weekend in Portlaoise on Saturday to edge Laois and put themselves one win away from promotion to Division 2. They are at home to Fermanagh in their final Division 3 game and a win will guarantee they go up. Not since the heady heights of 2006 when they were promoted to the top flight with Donegal have Limerick enjoyed such a consistent League run. With the restructuring of the League the following year, Limerick slipped down to Division 3, but doubtless Lee has them on an upward trajectory again.

It’s a similar story for David Power’s Tipperary in Division 4 - they entertain London in their final game and after seeing off Carlow on Sunday, they know a victory guarantees they return to Division 3 at the first attempt. Which leaves Ephie Fitzgerald’s Waterford, again a one-point loser to Division 4 pacesetters Cavan at the weekend. Though they are bottom of the division with no wins from six games, the fact that their scoring difference is still only -14 underlines how competitive the Deise have been in all games.

Tony Leen

Those Dubs… they haven’t gone away you know….

Dublin appear to have regained their chutzpah. Whatever about the great players that have retired, the iconic performers they still have weren't doing the business in the first four rounds of the league. They needed much more from players like Brian Howard and Niall Scully in particular and the duo delivered in spades against Donegal. They look like a team having fun again and one moment summed it up late in the first-half, Scully spying Shaun Patton well off his goal-line and trying an audacious outside of the boot kick that flew over the 'keeper's head but unfortunately the wrong side of the upright. If Dublin beat Monaghan next weekend, they will almost certainly stay up, consigning the Farney to Division 2 in the process. Dublin are still waiting on Con O'Callaghan to return to action. Boss Dessie Farrell has used 49 players in total this year between the O'Byrne Cup and the league - Brian O'Leary the latest to come on as a sub against Donegal - and the chances are that whenever O'Callaghan returns he will be their 50th player to see action in 2022.

Paul Keane