All roads lead to Tullamore after badly needed shot of positivity for Cork football

Allianz Football League Division 2: Cork 1-16 Down 1-12

A win, a lifeline, and a badly needed shot of positivity for Cork football.

This first Cork victory of the league - and first in any competition in nine and a half weeks - means there isn’t a single road that doesn’t lead to Tullamore for Sunday’s winner-takes-all clash in the scrap for Division 2 survival.

Cork’s four-point win yesterday afternoon, coupled with Offaly’s 10-point drubbing at home to Roscommon, hands the Rebels a superior score difference going into the relegation play-off and so should proceedings finish level at O’Connor Park, it is the Faithful who will drop to Division 3.

Already confirmed for the League’s third tier in 2023 are Down, this fifth league defeat condemning James McCartan’s charges to Division 3 fare next season and likely Tailteann Cup involvement in the months ahead.

What will have gnawed away at the Mournemen on their long journey home was that they had a significant say in the result that sealed their fate. The visitors to Páirc Uí Chaoimh, as expanded on further down, squandered a whole host of scoring chances when creeping into the ascendency around the hour mark.

Returning to Cork, and as desperately required as this win was, one victory over a winless Down side doesn’t magically undo all the problems and issues that have been so manifest inside the whitewash in recent weeks.

Again yesterday, Cork were so porous at the back and was it not for Down wastefulness in front of Michéal Martin’s goal, which included 11 wides, two further efforts that hit the post, and two missed green flag openings, the outcome could have been fatal for the hosts.

Down’s 30 shots dwarfed Cork’s 22, but what ultimately decided the outcome was Cork’s 77% conversion rate compared to their opponents’ 43%.

Going on those stats alone, is it any wonder that with an average of 0-11 per game this spring Down boast the poorest return of any county across the four divisions.

Following Cork’s three-in-a-row of points to cancel out Tiarnan Rushe’s 47th minute goal and reestablish their four-point cushion (1-12 to 1-8), McCartan’s charges countered with a three-in-a-row of their own to again leave the minimum between them.

The visitors could so easily have hit the front during this spell as a high ball floated into the danger area was punched narrowly wide by Darren O’Hagan. It was the second goal chance spurned by the struggling northerners as Anthony Doherty had his first half drive deflected out for a ‘45 by Martin.

A point from sub Mark Cronin on 66 minutes, after a breakaway move involving Ian Maguire and Fionn Herlihy, stretched Cork back out to two in front. There followed yet another poor Down wide, this latest off-target effort punished in the ensuing passage of play by a Mattie Taylor point.

A Ryan McEvoy white flag as the clock spilled into time added on left the scoreboard reading 1-14 to 1-12. No closer would Down come, though. Ceilum Doherty’s injury-time point attempt came back down off the post and ended with a Colm O’Callaghan score at the other end.

Rather fittingly, it was Steven Sherlock who completed the Cork scoring, his 73rd minute point bringing his personal tally to 1-7. He and fellow corner-forward Cathail O’Mahony smeared their fingerprints all over this potentially season-turning result, the latter contributing three from play.

The opening pair in O'Mahony's haul arrived during a most mundane first half that finished with Cork 1-5 to 0-5 in front.

The teams were level on four occasions in the opening period, with neither side leading by more than a point prior to Sherlock’s punched goal on 28 minutes that sent Cork 1-5 to 0-4 clear.

There was more injury trouble for Cork early doors as Kieran Histon departed after only five minutes because of an ankle problem. Called off the bench was Tommy Walsh, the Kanturk youngster, who is still U20, becoming the 15th Cork player to make their League debut this season.

Walsh came into a Cork defence that struggled to tie down Pat Havern, the full-forward proving himself a real nuisance. The provider of three points was involved in the build-up to Rushe’s 47th minute goal that shrunk the Cork lead to one, 1-9 to 1-8. And while they would again pare the deficit back to the minimum later in the final quarter, no equalising score could Down find.

Cork, in front of an incredibly small home crowd, have bought themselves a lifeline. Now, what can they do with it.

Scorers for Cork: S Sherlock (1-7, 0-5 frees); C O’Mahony (0-3); C O’Callaghan (0-2); J O’Rourke, D Dineen, M Cronin, M Taylor (0-1 each).

Scorers for Down: A Gilmore (0-3, 0-3 frees), P Havern (0-3 each); T Rushe (1-0); D O’Hagan (0-2 each); C Doherty, C Quinn, R O’Higgins, R McEvoy (0-1 each).

CORK: M Martin; K O’Donovan, K Flahive, K Histon; J Cooper, R Maguire, M Taylor; I Maguire, C O’Callaghan; D Dineen, E McSweeney, J O’Rourke; S Sherlock, B Hurley, C O’Mahony.

Subs: T Walsh for Histon (five mins, inj); B Murphy for Sherlock (38-HT, temporary); F Herlihy for Dineen (53); M Cronin for Hurley (59); C Kiely for McSweeney (65); J Grimes for O’Rourke (70).

DOWN: R Burns; P Fegan, F McElroy, G Collins; D O’Hagan, C Poland, C Doherty; A Doherty, N McParland; A Morgan, L Kerr, R McEvoy; A Gilmore, P Havern, C Quinn.

Subs: K McKernan for McParland (23 mins, inj); T Rushe for Quinn (35); G McMahon for Burns (39, inj); R O’Higgins for Morgan (58).

Referee: B Griffin (Kerry).