Clare handed huge boost with Shane O'Donnell training return

O'Donnell suffered a concussion in training with Clare last June which saw him miss the entire championship.
Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Group B, Corrigan Park GAA Grounds, Belfast, Northern Ireland 9/5/2021 Antrim vs Clare Clare's Shane O'Donnell Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

Sun, 20 Mar, 2022 - 17:08
John Fallon

Clare could be set for a big boost ahead of the championship with 2013 All-Ireland hat-trick hero Shane O’Donnell back in the squad after missing all of last year’s campaign through concussion issues.

It remains to be seen when the gifted Éire Óg clubman returns to the fray but he rejoined Clare training last Tuesday and every effort is being made to have him involved when Brian Lohan’s men open their championship campaign on April 24 against Tipperary at Semple Stadium.

O’Donnell, who shot to fame as a 19-year old when he scored 3-3 from play in the 2013 All-Ireland final replay win over Cork, suffered a concussion in training with Clare last June which saw him miss the entire championship.

His recovery has been slow and arduous but Clare supporters will be hoping that he can come back and a big step was taken in midweek when he returned to the squad.

O’Donnell was in Pearse Stadium for their final league game against Galway but was not togged out.

Manager Lohan opted not to speak to the media after the game in support of the GPA protest, but confirmed that O’Donnell had returned and it was now a matter of waiting and seeing if the hat-trick hero will be back in championship action this season.

