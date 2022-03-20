Clare handed huge boost with Shane O'Donnell training return

Clare could be set for a big boost ahead of the championship with 2013 All-Ireland hat-trick hero Shane O’Donnell back in the squad after missing all of last year’s campaign through concussion issues.

It remains to be seen when the gifted Éire Óg clubman returns to the fray but he rejoined Clare training last Tuesday and every effort is being made to have him involved when Brian Lohan’s men open their championship campaign on April 24 against Tipperary at Semple Stadium.