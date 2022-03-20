Dublin rack up big tally to round off league campaign

Allianz Hurling League: Dublin 2-31 Laois 1-24

They might have missed out on a league semi-final berth but Dublin finished out their league campaign in style in Portlaoise on Sunday defeating Laois by 10 points and racking up a massive 2-31 in the process.

Donal Burke and Fergal Whitely were both razor-sharp as Mattie Kenny’s men dealt with the sending off to Rian McBride on 46 minutes and kept a comfortable cushion coming down the final stretch.

The opening half saw both forward lines cut loose. The scoring was frantic from the moment Donal Burke kicked things off in the second minute.

Laois led briefly after four minutes with Cha Dwyer finding the range but as the half wore on, Dublin were able to keep their noses in front.

Dublin wrestled back the initiative with two Donal Burke points. PJ Scully started the game well for Laois and he knocked over a score in the ninth minute to cut the lead to a point.

Dublin were able to keep their noses in front with Fergal Whitely to the fore while a brace of quick points from Rian McBride put the Dubs 0-8 to 0-4 in front.

Laois then hit a purple patch. PJ Scully nailed a free before James Keyes and Cha Dwyer pointed to get the score back to 0-8 to 0-7 after 15 minutes.

Dublin led 0-11 to 0-9 on 21 minutes and they kicked on with the next six points, three placed balls from Donal Burke, as they opened up an eight point cushion. Podge Delaney fired over for Laois before James Keyes’ effort for a point was fumbled in by Dublin keeper Sean Brennan for a goal.

Donal Burke and Davy Keogh added points to leave it 0-21 to 1-12 at half time.

Dublin got a great start to the second half with Eamon Dillon finding the net, while Burke and Rian McBride put them 1-24 to 1-12 ahead on 40 minutes.

Dublin forward Rian McBride was shown a straight red card for an off the ball incident and the scoring petered out in the last 20 minutes.

But Dublin finished out the game in style with Alex Considine getting in for their second goal deep into injury time.

Scorers for Dublin: D Burke (0-14, 0-10 frees, 0-1 ’65); F Whitely (0-7); E Dillon, A Considine (1-1 each); D Keogh, R McBride (0-3 each); D Ryan and J Malone (0-1 each)

Scorers for Laois: PJ Scully (0-7, 6 frees); J Keyes (1-2); C Dwyer, J Walsh (0-4 each); R King 0-3 (2 frees); F C Fennell (0-2); P Delaney and Byrne (0-1 each)

DUBLIN: S Brennan; A Dunphy, E O'Donnell, C O'Callaghan; D Ryan, P Smyth, J Madden; C Crummey, J Malone; D Burke, D Keogh, R McBride; E Dillon, P Crummey, F Whitley.

Subs: C Burke for C Crummey (inj 32), S Moran for Dunphy (39), M Schutte for Madden (40), A Considine for P Crummey (48), C Currie for M Schutte (inj 63), A Mellett for Malone (65), C Dowling for Dillon (70)

LAOIS: E Rowland; D Conway, S Downey, P Dunne; C Phelan, P Delaney, E Killeen; F C Fennell, J Keyes; P Purcell, C Dwyer, J Walshe; M Dowling, W Dunphy, PJ Scully.

Subs: R Mullaney for Delaney (48), R King for PJ Scully (52), C Byrne for M Dowling (52), C Comerford for Walsh (59), J Lennon for P Purcell (64)

Referee: Colum Cunning (Antrim)