Barrs and Nemo continue to set the pace in Cork football leagues

Cork and Munster champions St Finbarr’s made it two wins from two in Group A of the Cork Credit Unions SFL when they defeated St Michael’s by 2-12 to 0-11 in Togher.

Cillian Myers Murray kicked 1-6 for the winners while Ben Groogan struck for the other goal, his third in two games.

Ballincollig join them at the top of the table as 1-5 from Cian Dorgan set them up for a comfortable 1-16 to 1-9 victory over Newcestown in a game where Seán Kiely dominated proceedings from midfield.

Éire Óg lost out to the Barr’s first time out but a six-point haul from Daniel Goulding was key to their 0-18 to 0-4 win over Béal Átha’n Ghaorthaidh on St Patrick’s Day.

Rian O’Flynn also kicked three points from midfield for the winners where he was ably assisted by former Kerry star, Mark Griffin.

Kiskeam notched their second win in a row after they recorded a 1-10 to 1-7 victory away from home over Mallow.

Dave Scannell struck for 1-1 for the winners while Seán and Tom O’Sullivan also combined for 0-7.

In Group B, Nemo Rangers continued their perfect start to their centenary season with a 1-11 to 0-7 victory over Carrigaline on Sunday. Former Cork stars Luke Connolly and Paul Kerrigan were their scorers in chief, combining for 1-7.

On Wednesday O’Donovan Rossa had an impressive 0-13 to 0-11 victory away from home over last year’s defeated finalists, Clonakilty. David Shannon kicked 0-5 for the winners while two points from Eoin O’Connor were also crucial for the Skibbereen side as they condemned Clon to their second defeat of the campaign.

At bPáirc Uí Chuana, goals from Antóin Ó Cuana, Fionbarra Ó hEalaithe and Míc Ó Deasúnaigh saw Cill na Martra defeat Illen Rovers by 3-14 to 0-10.

In Mourneabbey goals from Adam Cantwell and Andrew Cotter secured Douglas a 2-10 to 1-6 victory over Clyda Rovers while two Ciarán McCarthy goals ensured Valley Rovers maintained their perfect start with a 2-13 to 0-15 win over Carbery Rangers.

Meanwhile in the Red FM SHL, two Gearóid O’Donovan goals fired Newcestown to a 2-18 to 2-14 victory over Fermoy in Group A while a Ronan Twomey goal gave Erin’s Own a 1-15 to 0-17 victory over Glen Rovers in Group B.