Goal hungry Tipperary hand Antrim a Sunday roast

Dan McCormack of Tipperary in action against Conal Cunning of Antrim during the Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Group B match at Semple Stadium

Sun, 20 Mar, 2022 - 15:32
Shane Brophy, Semple Stadium

Allianz HL Division 1B

Tipperary 7-29 

Antrim 1-17 

Tipperary rounded off their Allianz National Hurling League campaign with a comfortable win over Antrim at FBD Semple Stadium. The win wasn’t enough to see Colm Bonnar’s men into the semi-finals but they did find the goal touch as they build up for championship with five in the first half from Jason Forde, wing back Seamus Kennedy, Michael Breen and a brace from Mark Kehoe whose direct approach cut the Antrim defence open at will.

The visitors, who were preparing for a relegation play-off and rested the likes of goalkeeper Ryan Elliott, Gerard Walsh, and Neil McManus, weren’t shy on scoring them with Keelan Molloy contributing five from play as they trailed at half time, 5-10 to 0-13. The second half was more of the same as John McGrath helped himself to two goals for Tipperary with Antrim managing a consolation from sub Domhnall Nugent as the Ulster men fell to 30 point defeat.

Scorers for Tipperary: J Forde 1-8 (0-4f); Mark Kehoe, J McGrath 2-3 each; N McGrath 0-4; M Breen 1-1; R Maher 0-3; C Bowe, P Flynn, C Stakelum 0-2 each; S Kennedy 1-0; R Byrne 0-1.

Scorers for Antrim: K Molloy, J McNaughton (2f) 0-5 each; D Nugent 1-0; S Elliott 0-2; P Burke, S Walsh, C Cunning, C Johnston, C McCann 0-1 each.

TIPPERARY: Brian Hogan; C Barrett, J Quigley, C Morgan; R Byrne, R Maher, S Kennedy; D McCormack, B Heffernan; C Bowe, N McGrath, M Breen; J Forde, M Kehoe, J McGrath. 

Subs: C Stakelum for McCormack (HT); P Maher for Breen (HT); E Heffernan for Byrne (45); P Flynn for Kehoe (50); C Darcy for Bowe (58).

ANTRIM: P McMullan; A Crawford; M Donnelly, P Burke; S Walsh, E Campbell, J Maskey; K Molloy, D McKernan; C Cunning, J McNaughton, C Johnston; S Elliott, C McCann, C Clarke. 

Subs: R McGarry for Donnelly (41 inj); E O’Neill for Johnston (43); R McCambridge for McKernan (43); D Nugent for Cunning (45); P Duffin for Maskey (64).

Referee: R McGann (Clare)

