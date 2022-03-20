Kilkenny end Waterford run to book semi-final meeting with Cork

Allianz Hurling League: Kilkenny 2-21 Waterford 0-21

Kilkenny secured the points required to advance to the National Hurling League semi-finals with a deserved win over the previously unbeaten Waterford at Nowlan Park.

Goals in either half by Cillian Buckley and Billy Ryan ultimately proved the difference between the sides during a lively fixture but not one played at Championship pace.

Waterford's DJ Foran was sent off eight minutes from time for a frontal shoulder on Mikey Butler.

Fittingly, man of the match Padraig Walsh completed the afternoon’s scoring when converting his fifth point from play in the fourth additional minute.

Semi-finals:

Wexford v Waterford

Kilkenny v Cork