Down relegated as Cork footballers live to fight another day

Allianz FL Division 1: Cork 1-16 Down 1-12.

A timely first league win for Cork that keeps alive their bid for Division 2 safety.

Sunday's victory - Cork’s first since the McGrath Cup win over Waterford on January 11 - has set up a relegation final against Offaly next Sunday in Tullamore.

For Down, this fifth defeat of the league condemns James McCartan’s charges to Division 3 fare next year and likely Tailteann Cup involvement this summer, unless they can weave a path to the Ulster final.

This desperately-needed Cork victory was rooted in the performances of corner-forward pair Steven Sherlock and Cathail O’Mahony, the two players kicking 1-7 to 0-3 respectively.

Ahead by 1-5 to 0-5 at the break, Cork’s lead had grown to four when Tiernan Rushe landed a Down goal on 47 minutes to reduce the gap to the minimum, 1-9 to 1-8.

Crucially, though, the visitors were unable to get level at any stage in the remaining 23 minutes plus stoppages, despite a litany of chances and a green flag opening which Darren O’Hagan fisted wide coming down the stretch.

Cork will be most pleased with how they responded to the Down goal, two Sherlock frees either side of a Daniel Dineen point reestablishing their four-point cushion, 1-12 to 1-8.

Down countered with a three-in-a-row of their own but no equaliser could they find.

Sub Mark Cronin, Mattie Taylor, Colm O’Callaghan, and Sherlock all split the posts from the 66th minute onwards to secure the hosts the two points on offer.

Cork led 1-5 to 0-5 at the break, the score that separated the sides coming from the impressive Steven Sherlock on 28 minutes as he punched to the net a John O’Rourke through ball.

The goal brought Sherlock’s first-half tally to 1-2, but he was to temporarily depart the action in first-half stoppages following a nasty-looking collision with Down goalkeeper Rory Burns, who also had to leave the field after the bang.

In what was a mundane enough opening 35 minutes, Sherlock, fellow Cork corner-forward Cathail O’Mahony, and Down full-forward Pat Havern were the three players to stand out.

Havern, as well as proving himself a nuisance under the high ball, kicked two fine first-half points (one of those a mark), with O’Mahony also swinging over a pair from play at the other end.

The sides were level on four occasions in the opening period, with neither side leading by more than a point prior to Sherlock’s goal that sent Cork 1-5 to 0-4 clear.

Down did have an earlier goal chance, Cork ‘keeper Michéal Martin deflecting out for a ‘45 Anthony Doherty’s 15th minute drive.

So, relegation for Down. For their opponents, a relegation final with Offaly.

Scorers for Cork: S Sherlock (1-7, 0-5 frees); C O’Mahony (0-3); C O’Callaghan (0-2); J O’Rourke, D Dineen, M Cronin, M Taylor (0-1 each).

Scorers for Down: A Gilmore (0-3, 0-3 frees), P Havern (0-3 each); T Rushe (1-0); D O’Hagan (0-2 each); C Doherty, C Quinn, R O’Higgins, R McEvoy (0-1 each).

CORK: M Martin; K O’Donovan, K Flahive, K Histon; J Cooper, R Maguire, M Taylor; I Maguire, C O’Callaghan; D Dineen, E McSweeney, J O’Rourke; S Sherlock, B Hurley, C O’Mahony.

Subs: T Walsh for Histon (five mins, inj); B Murphy for Sherlock (35+3-HT); M Cronin for Hurley (59); C Kiely for McSweeney (65); J Grimes for O’Rourke (70).

DOWN: R Burns; P Fegan, F McElroy, G Collins; D O’Hagan, C Poland, C Doherty; A Doherty, N McParland; A Morgan, L Kerr, R McEvoy; A Gilmore, P Havern, C Quinn.

Subs: K McKernan for McParland (23 mins, inj); T Rushe for Quinn (35); G McMahon for Burns (35+3, temporary); R O’Higgins for Morgan (58).

Referee: B Griffin (Kerry).