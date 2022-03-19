Tyrone ease themselves out out of the relegation mire

Plenty to work on for both sides as All-Ireland champions stave off second half comeback from Mayo
Tyrone ease themselves out out of the relegation mire

TYRONE'S Michael McKernan fends off Jason Doherty of Mayo at O'Neill's Healy Park in Omagh. Pic: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Sat, 19 Mar, 2022 - 19:41
Declan Bogue, Healy Park

Allianz FL Division 1: Tyrone 0-11 Mayo 0-9

Not pretty in the end, and plenty of observers would have noticed desperation creeping in, but Tyrone extracted themselves somewhat out of the relegation mire with this win over Mayo in Healy Park.

Any deep concerns that Tyrone had fattened on their own success was answered by a series of moments when they managed to get two, often three defenders around the Mayo ball carrier and strip them of possession.

An 0-8 to 0-3 lead at half time was sort of similar to the kind of treatment they themselves were on the receiving end of against Dublin the week before. If they needed an answer as to where they were at, the first half was a decent illustration.

Their final point of the first half featured Darragh Canavan slaloming down a flank, inviting Kieran McGeary to get on the end of the move. McGeary could not gather but Canavan managed to toe the ball to brother-in-law Peter Harte who executed a tidy chip pick-up and drilled over for his third flashy point of the half.

Limiting Mayo was easy when they seemingly weren’t in the mood for some HoranBall and taking all the hits with a rash of support runners.

That all changed in the second half, with five unanswered points, led by Ryan O’Donoghue, which illustrates just how influential the breeze blowing down towards the Gortin Road end is here.

Try as they might, they couldn’t just sustain that form and a few wild wides, as well as overcooked balls inside from substitute Kevin McLoughlin, left their attacks in the final quarter amounting to nothing.

Plenty of faults to pick through for both.

Scorers for Tyrone: P Harte (0-3), C Meyler (0-2, D Canavan (0-2, 1 mark), F Burns, R Brennan, D McCurry, M Donnelly (0-1 each).

Scorers for Mayo: R O’Donoghue (0-5, 4f), J Flynn (0-2), M Ruane (0-1), J Carney (0-1) 

 TYRONE: N Morgan; M McKernan, R McNamee, F Burns; C Meyler, R Brennan, P Harte; C Kilpatrick, P Hampsey; B Kennedy, N Sludden, K McGeary; D McCurry, C McShane, D Canavan Subs: R Donnelly for Kennedy (HT), M Donnelly for McShane (HT), N Donnelly for Sludden (56m), L Rafferty for Brennan (62m), B McDonnell for Canavan (72m).

MAYO: R Byrne; L Keegan, D McBrien, D McHugh; O Mullin, A O’Shea, S Coen; J Flynn, M Ruane; F McDonagh, P Towey, F Boland; A Orme, J Doherty, R O’Donoghue.

Subs: J Carney for McDonagh (35m), K McLoughlin for Towey (HT), E Hession for McHugh (HT), D Coen for Doherty (57), C Loftus for Boland (68) 

Referee: Maurice Deegan (Laois)

More in this section

Dublin v Donegal - Lidl Ladies Football National League Division 1 Semi-Final Donegal edge Dubs to make first League final in five years
Late power surge clinches All-Ireland Colleges Hurling title for Cork's Rochestown Late power surge clinches All-Ireland Colleges Hurling title for Cork's Rochestown
Shane Kinsella with Colum Harty 15/6/2019 Kerry edged out of direct path to Division 2 league final
Mayo v Meath - Lidl Ladies Football National League Division 1 Semi-Final

Second half surge from All-Ireland champions Meath books League final place

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices