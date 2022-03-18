David Clifford a surprise omission as Kerry make three changes for Armagh clash

David Clifford is a surprise omission from Kerry's 26-man matchday panel for tomorrow’s trip to Armagh.

Clifford's absence from the Kerry line-up is one of three changes from the team that started last weekend’s one-point win over Mayo in Tralee. Coming into the team are goalkeeper Shane Ryan and the forward pair of Killian Spillane and Stephen O’Brien.

Dropping out of the first 15 are Shane Murphy and the Clifford brothers. Paudie Clifford, unlike younger brother David, is listed among the subs for the Armagh fixture. Paul Geaney, who missed the Mayo win because of illness, is another to be named among the replacements.

Elsewhere, Limerick full-back Mike Casey will make his first appearance for the county in just over two years in tomorrow’s must-win League fixture at home to Offaly.

A cruelly timed cruciate tear in the autumn of 2020 saw him sidelined for Limerick’s back-to-back All-Ireland winning campaigns in the winter of 2020 and last summer. A second knee procedure last December kept Casey out of action for the early rounds of this year's League, tomorrow’s game representing his first involvement since a league tie against Waterford in March of 2020.

His selection at full-back is one of four changes to the team that drew with Clare two weeks ago. Also included are Sean Finn and the corner-forward pair of Oisin O’Reilly and Graeme Mulcahy.

The quartet to lose out are Richie English, Colin Coughlan, Will O’Donoghue, and Adam English.

Kerry (AFL v Armagh): S Ryan; D Casey, J Foley, T O’Sullivan; G O’Sullivan, T Morley, B Ó Beaglaíoch; D O’Connor, J Barry; D Moynihan, J Savage, A Spillane; T Brosnan, K Spillane, S O’Brien.

Laois (AFL v Limerick): D Bolger; D Bennett, T Collins, A Mohan; A Farrell, J O’Loughlin, D Kavanagh; K Lillis, S O’Flynn; B Byrne, E Lowry, P O’Sullivan; M Barry, E O’Carroll, G Walsh.

Limerick (AFL v Laois): D O’Sullivan; J Liston, S O’Dea, P Maher; C Sheehan, I Corbett, K Ryan; D Treacy, C Fahy; A Enright, B Donovan, J Naughton; P Nash, J Ryan, H Bourke.

Waterford (AFL v Sligo): P Hunt; C Walsh, D Ó Cathasaigh, L Fennell; D Ryan, D Guiry, B Looby; J Curry, M Curry; S Curry, C Murray, B Lynch; T O’Connell, D Corcoran, D Halihan.

Wexford (AFL v Leitrim): D Brooks; L O’Connor, E Porter, R Barron; G Malone, M O’Connor, D Furlong; N Hughes, L Coleman; A Tobin, D Shanley, D O’Toole; K O’Grady, J Tubritt, M Rossiter.

Galway (AHL v Clare): E Murphy; J Grealish, Daithí Burke, D Morrissey; T Killeen, G McInerney, P Mannion; J Cooney, R Glennon; T Monaghan, C Cooney, C Fahy; B Concannon, C Whelan, C Mannion.

Limerick (AHL v Offaly): N Quaid; S Finn, M Casey, B Nash; D Byrnes, D Hannon, D Morrissey; C O’Neill, D O’Donovan; G Hegarty, C Lynch, T Morrissey; O O’Reilly, A Gillane, G Mulcahy.

Dublin (AHL v Laois): S Brennan; A Dunphy, C O’Callaghan, D Ryan; J Bellew, P Smyth, J Madden; J Malone, C Crummey; D Burke, D Keogh, M Schutte; F Whitley, P Crummey, E Dillon.

Kilkenny (AHL v Waterford): E Murphy; M Butler, H Lawlor, T Walsh; M Carey, R Reid, D Blanchfield; C Kenny, C Buckley; W Walsh, P Walsh, A Mullen; B Ryan, M Keoghan, A Murphy.

Waterford (AHL v Kilkenny): B Nolan; I Kenny, I Daly, S McNulty; J Fagan, T de Búrca, C Dalton; C Daly, D Lyons; N Montgomery, A Gleeson, P Mahony; D Hutchinson, M Kiely, C Dunford.

Tipperary (AHL v Antrim): Brian Hogan; C Barrett, J Quigley, C Morgan; R Byrne, R Maher, S Kennedy; D McCormack, B Heffernan; C Bowe, N McGrath, M Breen; J Forde, M Kehoe, J McGrath.