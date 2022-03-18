Clifford a surprise omission as Kerry make three changes for Armagh clash

Some rotation to the starting team that saw off Mayo last weekend with both Clifford brothers dropping out as Killian Spillane and Stephen O’Brien come in
Staying put: Kerry's David Clifford isn't in the panel for Sunday's trip north to Armagh. Pic: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Fri, 18 Mar, 2022 - 20:28
Eoghan Cormican

David Clifford is not included in Kerry's 26-man matchday panel for Sunday’s trip to Armagh.

Clifford's omission is one of three changes from the Kerry starting team that scored a one-point win over Mayo last Saturday evening in Tralee.

Coming into the team are goalkeeper Shane Ryan and the forward pair of Killian Spillane and Stephen O’Brien.

Dropping out of the first 15 are Shane Murphy and the Clifford brothers. Paudie Clifford, unlike younger brother David, is listed among the subs for the Armagh fixture.

Paul Geaney, who missed the Mayo win because of illness, is another to be named among the subs.

Kerry: S Ryan; D Casey, J Foley, T O’Sullivan; G O’Sullivan, T Morley, B Ó Beaglaíoch; D O’Connor, J Barry; D Moynihan, J Savage, A Spillane; T Brosnan, K Spillane, S O’Brien.

Subs: S Murphy, P Clifford, P Geaney, J O’Shea, M Burns, G Horan, D Roche, P Warren, J O’Connor, C Gammell, E Ó Conchuir.

