Daniel Goulding: Cork need to stay in Division 2

When young Brian Hayes was introduced with eight minutes remaining in last weekend’s defeat to Meath, he became the 14th Cork footballer to make his League debut this year.

Having served as Cork U20 manager for three years prior to his ascension to the senior gig, Keith Ricken was always going to give a chance to those who had stood out at underage level in recent seasons. But not even Ricken himself could have envisaged throwing in so many newcomers - more out of necessity than experimentation - during the League’s first five rounds.

Hayes’ late involvement in Navan meant last year’s Cork U20 captain also joined the list of players - now 25 strong - who have made their Cork senior debut under Ricken since the county’s opening game of the season 10 weeks ago.

This unusually long list of debutants is of similar length to the roll call of players - documented further down - who are not part of the Cork set-up at present for a variety of reasons or unavailable through injury.

As former Cork footballer Daniel Goulding observed in conversation with this writer, management’s hand has been forced game after game such has been the piling injury count. The ever-growing sickbay exacerbating the loss of so much experience from the Cork dressing room during the early weeks of Ricken’s tenure.

When Goulding joined the Cork senior panel in the middle of the noughties, he and others from the Cork U21 teams that reached back-to-back All-Ireland finals in 2006 and 2007 were drip fed game-time in twos and threes.

Not alone that, but they were surrounded by players with significant banks of experiences. The difference to the current set-up could not be starker and it is hurting both the newcomers and the team as a whole.

“It works on two points; it makes it difficult for the individual [coming in] and it makes it more difficult for the team,” said Goulding of the imbalanced ratio of newcomers to experienced panel members.

“When our U21 group came into the panel, we were nearly drip fed onto the team and you had maybe two or three lads getting runs in each League game, but you were surrounded by 12 lads who were seasoned campaigners.

“We learned from them and probably got a chance to feel our way into playing National League, whereas unfortunately with this Cork team, given injuries, retirements, and people not being brought back, you are trying eight to 10 fellas at the same time that haven’t played at that level before and it is a steep learning curve.

“Having that bit of experience to lean on would be a huge help, but unfortunately, it is not there at the moment. Their hand is being forced every day, they are making three or four changes every game between injuries and trying to find their best team.”

Down are the visitors to Páirc Uí Chaoimh for tomorrow’s crunch relegation tie, Division 3 fare - and likely Tailteann Cup involvement - awaiting whichever side comes out on the wrong end of the result.

Goulding does not subscribe to the theory that dropping a division wouldn’t be the worst outcome in the world for this young and inexperienced Cork group.

He likens the game to Cork’s Round 7 League fixture against Kerry back in 2016, a defeat that saw the county relegated to Division 2 because of an inferior score difference to the three other counties that also finished on six points.

“As a county, we probably haven’t recovered from it. For this group, even though they are young and new, they still need to stay in Division 2.

“The last time Cork went down to Division 3 was Ronan McCarthy’s second year and while they got out of it very comfortably, I don’t know how much it stood to them after.

“Cork have enough good players that if they were to stay in Division 2 they could rebuild from there next year.”

MISSING IN ACTION: The never-ending list of Cork players either not involved or not available to manager Keith Ricken at present.

GOALKEEPER: Mark White (opted out for 2022).

DEFENCE: Seán Powter (injured), Sean Meehan (injured), Maurice Shanley (injured), Liam O’Donovan (injured), Nathan Walsh (injured), Daniel O’Mahony (not involved this season, currently based in Dublin as part of a college-placement), Seán White (opted out for 2022), Kevin Crowley (released from panel between McGrath Cup final and League opener), Aidan Browne (rehabbing ACL tear from April 2021), Diarmuid Phelan (injured).

MIDFIELD: Killian O’Hanlon (rehabbing ACL tear from April 2021), Brian Hartnett (injured).

ATTACK: Ruairi Deane (released from panel during off-season), Luke Connolly (released from panel between McGrath Cup final and League opener), Mark Collins (taking year out), Michael Hurley (opted out for 2022), Damien Gore (injured), Mark Keane (chose hurling over football), Conor Corbett (injured), Kevin O’Driscoll (retired during off-season), Ciarán Sheehan (injury-enforced retirement during off-season).