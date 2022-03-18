Finances feel the pinch of Cork football's fall from top flight

The Rebels have been operating outside of Division 1 since 2016.
Cork manager Keith Ricken

Fri, 18 Mar, 2022 - 00:20
John Fogarty

Cork’s National Football League gate receipt share has fallen dramatically since the team were demoted from Division 1 in 2016.

Having appeared in three straight top-flight finals from 2010 to ‘12 and appearing again in the 2015 decider, Cork accrued between approximately €80,000 to €100,000-plus per annum in those seasons.

Defeated by Dublin in the final seven years ago, they received almost €90,000 but suffered a major drop to below €55,000 the following year when they were relegated.

For the next three seasons in Division 2, they earned between €42,000 and €46,000 per annum, roughly half they had received when they were making Division 1 finals.

Relegated to Division 3 in 2020, gate receipts were down for everyone as the last two of the seven round games were played behind closed doors due to the pandemic, while there were no knock-out stages organised.

Notwithstanding those facts, Cork’s take suffered a major drop to €17,225. 

In contrast, Kerry accrued almost 10 times that number, €171,444, for gate receipts in 2020. 

Cork’s share was more like that earned by Kerry’s hurlers who received €11,656 two years ago.

As no league games were played in front of crowds in last year’s geographically split divisions, Croke Park distributed a sum to each county. However, with crowds having returned this spring, it is anticipated Cork’s NFL share will be relatively low.

Cork’s current form suggests Munster GAA may not be too challenged by ticket demands for the county’s Munster SFC semi-final against Kerry in Páirc Uí Rinn on May 7.

The 2019 provincial final between the pair in Páirc Uí Chaoimh was attended by 18,265 people, the worst crowd for a Munster decider in 36 years. 

The last semi-final between the neighbours in Cork, where spectators were permitted, was watched by 23,184.

Páirc Uí Rinn’s current capacity is below 11,400 but may increase to 14,000 after remedial work.

