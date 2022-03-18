Casey and McMahon resume rivalry as handball returns to centre stage

Fresh from winning her ninth successive All-Ireland Senior Singles semi-final, Cork’s Catriona Casey faces a familiar foe in Limerick’s Martina McMahon in Saturday’s decider.

The pair have had an extraordinary rivalry since 2016, meeting in every major final at home and abroad, with honours fairly even to this point. As an indoor sport, handball was deemed higher risk than other GAA codes and endured a two-year hiatus during the pandemic, meaning the sport’s greatest rivalry has been on hold.

“I actually surprised myself by how relaxed I was about the lay-off,” Ballydesmond native Casey said.

“It kind of gives me hope for the future that when I finally do retire, I won’t be completely lost. I tried to look at it as a positive thing, obviously it went on a lot longer than any of us expected but especially at the beginning, my thoughts were that I had been on the road for a long time so it was good to get a break both physically and mentally.

“Before Christmas, when tournaments were coming back, I was hoping to travel to the US Nationals but I just made a last-minute decision not to go because of the numbers and restrictions that were in place for re-entering the country. That was harder then, when it’s happening without you.”

Both players come into the final in fine form, although McMahon has been playing through the pain barrier, carrying a back injury which, she revealed this week, will require surgery.

McMahon was pushed close in her quarter-final against Galway’s Ciana Ní Churaoín but otherwise, both players, well established as the leading duo in the world, have cruised to this stage and another close contest seems certain.

The men’s final also sees a repeat of the most recent decider to be played, 2019, with holder Robbie McCarthy (Westmeath) taking on Clare’s Diarmaid Nash.

The mercurial McCarthy starts as favourite and was brilliant in defeating Owen McKenna (Antrim), Colin Crehan (Clare) and Charly Shanks (Armagh) thus far but lefty Nash looks to be peaking at the right time, playing his best handball of the season in an impressive straight-games semi-final win over Galway’s Martin Mulkerrins.

The Mullingar man missed out on all of the events on the pre-championship tournament circuit due to an overseas deployment with the Irish Defence Forces but if there were any doubts about his fitness or form, he has emphatically quashed them in his three matches to date.

Dublin-based actuary Nash, meanwhile, has had a slow-burner of a season, losing early in the Golden Gloves in Belfast and making a semi-final at the Mick Kerr Memorial in Tyrone before, most recently, making the finals at a pro stop in Houston, Texas and again at the Irish Nationals, which is the next biggest ‘Major’ after the championship.

Left-hander Nash’s one-sided victory over Mulkerrins in the semi-final was a real statement of intent, as he dismantled the former champion with awesome retrieving and his trademark two-handed fly kills in the front court. The pair have met in two previous finals (2014 and 2019), with McCarthy winning both.

Action serves off at Kingscourt, Co Cavan at 2pm.