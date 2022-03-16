Hession’s hat trick ends Coláiste Choilm journey

Lidl All Ireland PPS Senior B semi-final: Mount Saint Michael Claremorris (Mayo) 6-7 Coláiste Choilm Ballincollig (Cork) 1-6

Mount Saint Michael reached the Lidl All Ireland PPS Senior B Final as 3-4 from the boot of Bree Hession proved instrumental.

The full-forward was in electrifying form as she tormented the Coláiste Choilm defence throughout. Three first-half goals in a dazzling six-minute opening half spell proved decisive for the winners.

Hession fired in her side’s first and third while Ashleagh Sammon struck the second as the Mayo outfit turned a 0-4 to 0-2 deficit into a 3-2 to 0-4 lead. Despite Kate Richardson pulling a goal back, Coláiste Choilm trailed by four at the break.

The Ballincollig school only kicked two second-half points, one from play, as Mount Saint Michael turned the screw. Amy Cummins goaled in the 33rd minute and Hession completed her hat trick just after the water break. The Mayo side will face either Scoil Mhuire Trim or Coláiste Oiriall (Monaghan), who meet this Saturday, in the All Ireland final.

Scorers for Mount Saint Michael Claremorris: B. Hession (3-4, 0-2 frees), A. Sammon and D. Horkan (1-1 each), A. Cummins (1-0), A. Fitzpatrick (0-1).

Scorers for Coláiste Choilm Ballincollig: K. Richardson (1-0), E. Crowley (1f) and S. McCarthy (0-2 each), S. Sheehan and Emma Cronin (0-1, 1f each)

MOUNT SAINT MICHAEL CLAREMORRIS: C. Brennan, S. McNulty, M. Hession, M. Commins, R. O’Dea, J. Mortimer, L. Bourke, C. Nyland, A. Fitzpatrick, N. Wallace, D. Horkan, H. Slattery, A. Sammon, B. Hession, A. Cummins.

Subs: S. Kelly for Commins (42), R. Horkan for Slattery (54), F. Gallagher for Sammon (54), C. Walsh for Cummins (58, inj).

COLÁISTE CHOILM BALLINCOLLIG: R. Halligan, E. Murphy, Á Larkin, L. Murphy, C. O’Brien, Á Herlihy, Sinéad McCarthy, E. Cronin, E. Sheehan, M. O’Donovan, E. Cremin, Sorcha McCarthy, S. Sheehan, E. Crowley, K. Richardson.

Subs: L. Coakley for Sinéad McCarthy (26), A. O’Riordan for L. Murphy (36), J. Larkin for Cremin (42), E. McAuliffe for Sorcha McCarthy.

Referee: M. Kenny (Mayo).