Cathal McShane: I've never had a problem with mileage expenses

All-Ireland winner Cathal McShane says he's never had a problem with being paid his mileage expenses in Tyrone - despite previous issues within the county.

The Gaelic Players Association and the GAA are currently at loggerheads over unpaid expenses with a broader row over how many times a week teams should be allowed to gather collectively.

Back in 2017, McShane's Tyrone team-mate Ronan McNamee went on the record when he talked of 'constant issues with mileage' in the county following reports that players were asked to pay £15 themselves for training items including foam rollers and resistance bands.

McShane, an All-Star in 2019, acknowledged 'a few things' that cropped up in the past but said his own experience of receiving mileage expenses has been positive.

"Mileage and stuff like that was always covered," said McShane, who was affected by a serious ankle injury through 2020 and 2021. "Even if I think back to my injury, at times you were training a few more times than others and that would have been covered.

"I don't think it was an issue. I think that (mileage situation) is separate from bags and different things. So no, generally enough, it's always been good."

Inter-county players and managers largely declined any media opportunities around last weekend's Allianz League games as a show of solidarity with the GPA.

McShane was speaking today at the announcement that, to celebrate 30 years of the Allianz Leagues, six counties will wear once off retro jerseys inspired by those worn in the first season of Allianz's sponsorship of the competition.

Galway's Conor Whelan also attended the event and the pair said that as it was a commercial opportunity, it fell outside the parameters of the GPA's media boycott.

"From what we're made aware of, it's a media ban for matchday only," said McShane. "It affected last week, I don't know if it's going to affect any other arrangements or whatever but it was a matchday (media) ban. That's what I was taking from it. That's all I can say on that."

The GAA has stated that four collective training sessions/games per week will be covered under the mileage scheme. Beyond that, teams will have to come to an arrangement with their own individual county boards who will bear the cost.

"I don't think it's really feasible to put a cap on the number of sessions that are going to be paid for, if a session is being held," said Whelan. "That's a whole different debate as to how many sessions you can have per week, or should have.

"The term expenses is the price given for the expense incurred and I think it's very important that irrespective of how many sessions are had, that the players are given their expenses for that. I don't think any players go with the intention of trying to profit or of trying to make money from going training."