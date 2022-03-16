UL lead the way in HEC All Star team

O’Connor Cup winners University of Limerick lead the way with six representatives on the Yoplait HEC All Star team announced today. Captain Fiadhna Tangney from Kerry is named in attack along with Galway’s Ailish Morrissey.

2021 All Star Erika O’Shea (Cork) is named in defence along with UL teammates Aoife Molloy and Roisin Ambrose. Aisling Reidy is named in midfield to complete the sextant.

Runners up UCC have five players included, with Sarah Leahy, Isobel Sheehan, Ciara McCarthy, Sadhbh O’Leary, and Katie Quirke all selected.

Giles Cup winners Mary Immaculate College have two players on the side. Goalkeeper Laura Brennan and full-back Megan Ryan were both rewarded for their excellent performances. While there’s also a spot on the team for Dublin’s Caoimhe O’Connor from Giles Cup runners-up TU Dublin.

Lynch Cup winners TUS Midlands have one representative in the All Star team. Westmeath’s Sarah Dillon, who was named the Intermediate Players’ Player of the Year in 2021, was player of the match in the final and is selected at corner forward.

The Rising Star All Star team, which recognises the efforts of players in the fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh tier competitions has also been revealed.

Moynihan Cup winners MTU Cork lead the way with five representatives on the team. Runners-up Letterkenny IT have been rewarded with three players named.

Two players from Donaghy Cup winners DCU Dóchas Éireann were named. There are also two players from Lagan Cup winners TUS Midwest on the team.

While players from Ulster University, TU Dublin, and HEC Cup winners GMIT Mayo have also earned slots on the team.

Yoplait HEC All Stars 1. Laura Brennan – Mary Immaculate College 2. Aoife Molloy – University of Limerick 3. Megan Ryan – Mary Immaculate College 4. Sarah Leahy – University College Cork 5. Isobel Sheehan – University College Cork 6. Roisin Ambrose – University of Limerick 7. Erika O’Shea – University of Limerick 8. Ciara McCarthy – University College Cork 9. Aisling Reidy – University of Limerick 10. Fiadhna Tangney – University of Limerick 11. Caoimhe O’Connor – TU Dublin 12. Sadhbh O’Leary – University College Cork 13. Ailish Morrissey – University of Limerick 14. Katie Quirke – University College Cork 15. Sarah Dillon – TUS Midlands

Yoplait Rising Stars 2022 1. Margaret Murphy – MTU Cork 2. Danielle McGinley – Letterkenny IT 3. Maria McKenna – Ulster University 4. Laura Doherty – DCU Dóchas Éireann 5. Roisin Dunphy – MTU Cork 6. Grainne McKenna – TUS Midwest 7. Julie Trearty – Letterkenny IT 8. Abbie O’Mahony – MTU Cork 9. Bronagh Quinn – GMIT Mayo 10. Iris Kennelly – TUS Midwest 11. Ava Looney – MTU Cork 12. Sarah Clarke – DCU Dóchas Éireann 13. Kacey Geoghegan – TU Dublin 14. Maeve Daly – MTU Cork 15. Katie Long – Letterkenny IT