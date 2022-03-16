St Mary’s Midleton exact revenge 

All-Ireland Schools Ladies Senior Football semi-final: St Mary’s Midleton (Cork) 2-16 Sacred Heart Westport (Mayo) 0-8

St Mary’s Midleton exacted their revenge when producing a dominant display to overcome Sacred Heart Westport in the senior schools ladies football semi-final.

The Cork school had lost out to Sacred Heart in the Junior semi-final, but they produced a tigerish display to power through to the senior decider.

Goals in either half from Lainey O’Sullivan and the tireless Aoife Healy ensured the East Cork side were never in danger of suffering another loss.

With Brianna Smith and Rachel Leahy kicking nine points between them, St Mary’s never trailed, having led 1-6 to 0-4 at half-time

Their defence laid the platform for this win and Healy’s 45th-minute goal sealed the contest.

Scorers for St. Mary’s Midleton: B. Smith (0-5, 0-3 frees), R. Leahy (0-4, 0-2 frees), A. Healy (1-1), L. O’Sullivan (1-0), Á Hallahan and A. McAuliffe (1f), (0-2), R. Quirke and G Rooney (0-1)

Scorers for Sacred Heart School Westport: F. McLaughlin (0-6, 0-2 frees), K. Chambers and H. Sheehy (0-1 each)

ST MARY’S MIDLETON: S. Cashman, A. Cooper, S. McAllister, E. Brenner, G. Rooney, D. Kiniry, A. Healy, R. Leahy, K. Smith, L. O’Sullivan, R. Keane, Á Hallahan, R. Quirke, B. Smith, A. McCarthy.

Subs: A. McAuliffe for Quirke (h-t), A. Savage for McCarthy (48), R. Quirke for Hallahan (55).

SACRED HEART SCHOOL WESTPORT: M. Murray, R. Cafferky, L. O’Malley, E. Geraghty, A. Kelly, S. Kelly, B. Hoban, S. McCarney, S. Mulroy, A. Staunton, L. Moran, F. McLaughlin, A. Palasz, K. Chambers, S. Byrne.

Subs: H. Sheehy for Byrne (h-t), E. Hyland for Kelly (39), K. O’Grady for Palasz (47), N. O’Malley for A. Kelly (47), C. Joyce for Mulroy (57).