Darren McCurry surprised that departed Tyrone stars took the 'easy decision'

All-Star forward Darren McCurry has hit out at the six players who quit the Tyrone squad after winning the All-Ireland, claiming they took the 'easy decision' that suited themselves.

All-Ireland final Man of the Match McCurry admitted the wholesale departures after the landmark win was 'surprising'.

In a wide ranging interview with the BBC's GAA Social podcast, in which he also revealed he wouldn't have played for Tyrone last year if Mickey Harte had still been in charge, McCurry hit out at those who stepped aside.

Lee Brennan called it quits earlier this month, joining Tiernan McCann, Mark Bradley, Ronan O'Neill, Hugh Pat McGeary and Michael Cassidy in stepping away.

"If I was one of those boys on the 26, my frame of mind would have been, 'Let's go back and try to do something that no other team in Tyrone has done, try to win a back to back'," said McCurry, who struck 1-4 in last September's final win over Mayo.

"I just felt that it was maybe, what way would you put it, an easy decision for some of those boys to walk away where maybe they were thinking a wee bit more about themselves than the Tyrone team and the people of Tyrone."

McCurry, ironically, quit the Tyrone squad in early 2018, months before they contested an All-Ireland final with Dublin.

But he said that was 'one of the toughest decisions I ever had to make in my life' and put it down to being entirely disillusioned with a lack of game time and losing 'all my confidence' under former boss Harte.

Harte stepped down after the 2020 season and the new management team of Feargal Logan and Brian Dooher guided the Red Hands to a fourth All-Ireland title just months later, with McCurry starring.

"In 2020, Donegal beat us," said McCurry. "I felt I was having a great first half that day. I think I gave the ball away once and I was took off.

"I just couldn't get my head around this. To be honest, if Mickey had been there the following year, I would have left. I just felt that no matter what I did that I was going to be the boy that was going to be took off. It was just a constant battle in my own head, 'What do I need to do?' Feeling under pressure all the time."

In an emotional passage of the interview, McCurry revealed that his mother, Eileen, who passed away when he was 13, had a huge influence on his career.

"That was probably the biggest drive, definitely," he said. "I just wanted the hard work that Mum put in when we were young, to show people that she did a good job and that she raised good children that were hard working.

"I always wanted to go out and do her proud and to show people that, look, she did a great job raising kids with good morals.

"I suppose I always wanted people to remember...if I was out there playing well and playing for Tyrone, they were only going to think of her, which was something that I would always have in my head, 'The more I play well, the more Tyrone play well, or Edendork, they're always going to be thinking of her'.

"That makes me feel happy, knowing that I can do that. I just always wanted to make her proud and be able to say when I'm down at the grave or whatever, 'Your son did win an All-Ireland and he was good enough'.

"It's not easy talking about it. It happened such a long time but still is very hard to talk about. I'm just so happy that I got over the line, winning that All-Ireland, when I put so much work in knowing that she was in the back of my head all the time. There's not a day goes past that I don't think about her.

"I got my All-Star last Thursday and there's a picture of her in my new house, a picture of her smiling, and I just sat the All-Star right beside it. It was just class. That is hard to talk about that stuff."