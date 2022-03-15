Get the message? GAA may review how teams communicate

Get the message? GAA may review how teams communicate
Tue, 15 Mar, 2022 - 23:30
John Fogarty

A number of counties are hopeful that the GAA may be persuaded to introduce a limited version of the maor foirne role for the forthcoming championships.

Representations have been made to national officials about allowing a designated selector to either enter the field once or twice per half or move around the perimeter of the pitch to convey messages to players.

One suggestion is to allow each team “a runner”, a position similar to the one operated in International Rules, but he or she may only briefly appear on the field for a designated number of times during a game.

The disruption caused by maor foirnes in recent years prompted the playing rules committee to propose ending the running selector position. Some have been accused of filling space on the opposition’s kick-out. In International Rules, the runner wears a fluorescent top to distinguish them from the team.

Another idea would permit one selector to move around the outside of the pitch and in behind the goals so that they would be to relay instructions to goalkeepers. Managements have struggled with imparting messages to footballers and hurlers since water breaks were discontinued at the start of this year’s Allianz Leagues as Covid protocols eased.

The maor foirne position was removed at the start of the inter-county season in May of last year having been voted out at Congress the previous February.

On top of that, as the GAA’s match regulations reverted to the 2019 version this year, hurling management teams were advised selectors, coaches, substitutes, injured players, or members of the extended panel could no longer operate as hurley carriers. In lieu of the maor foirne, some teams had designated selectors as hurley carriers to relay messages. What’s more, they are no longer allowed to use walkie talkie radio systems.

Speaking in January, former referees chief Willie Barrett raised the possibility of a limited maor foirne. "The GAA may have to look at it all again as we go forward and there could be an opportunity prior to the championship starting, or after it concludes,” he told RTÉ. "But if they revisit it, I think that it must be with a very defined role. Tactics and communication of such are a major part of our games and they may have to consider that a designated member of the management set-up gets four passes, two in each half, and approaches the sideline official for permission to enter the pitch.”

