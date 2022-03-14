'Nothing out of the ordinary' in Clare GAA shop account with €400,000, says board chair

Clare GAA chairman Kieran Keating has said there “is nothing out of the ordinary” in the county board having €400,000 sitting untouched in a bank account.

The existence of the commercial account and the amount resting in it was raised at last week’s Clare County Board meeting when Sixmilebridge delegate Pat Keane asked the top table if there was any truth that Clare GAA has a “second bank account with half a million it it”.

County Board chairman Kieran Keating, in reply, explained there is a “shop account” containing approximately €400,000 from match programme and Cusack Park shop sales going back over an unspecified number of years.

He added that details of the account have been included in the board’s annual, audited accounts for “many years”.

But despite the money being recorded in the annual accounts, the board’s audit committee chairman Michael Curtin expressed concern at the meeting that personnel involved in running the shop and previous county board PROs were now being “castigated”.

Speaking to the Irish Examiner on Monday, Keating stressed that Clare GAA officers have long been aware of the account’s existence and the amount it contained.

He said the money has not been spent as the roughly €400k is being kept for the county’s next capital project.

“Just because we have money in the bank doesn’t mean that we’ll say, well we are going to spend that now. It isn’t that we have money we didn’t know we have there. It was in the audited accounts every year. It is there until we have a capital project to spend the money on,” said Keating, referencing the fact there is no 4G pitch in the county.

“Our last big spend was the Cusack Park redevelopment, that is done, and we haven’t had any major capital project since then. Covid obviously affected that, as well. We might have done something in the meantime had Covid not come along, but that certainly would have put a halt on club and county capital spending.”

The account in question has been growing year-on-year, with between €20,000 and €30,000 lodged annually during the past two Covid years, according to Keating.

“Like every other county board, we are dealing with quite a lot of money. The GAA has become quite big business. It is not surprising that you have bank accounts with a few hundred thousand euro in them.

“Our balance sheet last year had more than a million euro in bank accounts, including that one. That account has been on the books for the last few years. There isn’t a story there.”

Clare GAA reported a surplus of €225,931 last year, compared to a deficit of €478,359 for 2020.