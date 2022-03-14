Galway on up as Joyce steers clear of GPA row

Allianz League Division 2: Galway 2-8 Clare 1-5

Galway manager Padraic Joyce has no intention of getting stuck into the GPA protest over player expenses and knows he has enough on his mind over the next two weekends if they are to make an immediate return to the top flight.

Five wins from five has them in the driving seat but they are away to the other two promotion contenders and Joyce knows recent displays won’t be enough to topple Derry and Roscommon in their own backyards.

But they shored up a defence yesterday at Tuam Stadium which looked suspect when Offaly ran in 3-10 the previous week, and had the resources to dig deep and see off a dogged Clare side who never looked like getting the win they needed to stay in the hunt and will now be looking over their shoulder in their remaining games against Meath and Down.

“The first half wasn’t pretty stuff but we worked very hard and we deserved the win in the end with a comfortable lead,” said Joyce. “We were the better team, we probably should have won by more but at the same time we’re happy enough to get away with the victory.

“The performance today was good enough for today, if it’s good enough down the line for different matches we don’t know but we beat the team put in front of us here. Clare made it tough, they were very defensive, they were good on the ball and had a great start with a goal straight away.

“We were on the back foot for a lot of the game but in fairness to us, the boys stuck at it well and they worked the scores. To get a score today was really hard with the conditions and the way that Clare played. Overall, happy with the result and we get out of here with two points.”

Clare manager Colm Collins, one of the most accessible to the media for years, declined to speak to reporters afterwards in a show of support for the GPA protest over the delay in players’ expenses, but Joyce wasn’t going to get himself embroiled in that row.

“I’ve no interest in the GPA, never had, it’s beyond my pay grade talking about the GPA so to be honest I don’t know,” added Joyce.

His main concerns are that his captain Sean Kelly missed this game with a leg injury picked up last week, while marquee forward Shane Walsh is also a worry, not least as this was the second game he failed to score in.

“He got a little knock at the end there but the performance last week and this week, he’ll have to have a look at that. He’s just not feeling himself at the minute so we’ll have to take a look at that and see for again.

“He’s playing consistently in games week in, week out and he’s training really hard, hasn’t missed a training session since last November so we’ll have to assess him and see where he’s at, get a bit of freshness into him.” Clare, who also suffered an injury setback when dual player Podge Collins went off injured in the early stages, were in trouble when they were level at 1-2 apiece at the break, having enjoyed a blistering start when Aaron Griffin and Keelan Sexton set up corner-back Cillian Rouine for a third-minute goal.

A fisted point from Damien Comer sparked a good spell for the Tribesmen when he connected with a long delivery from Dylan McHugh which went over off the crossbar.

Galway hit the front for the first time after 15 minutes when Walsh floated a superb ball through for Rob Finnerty to collect and finish to the net for an excellent goal to lead by 1-2 to 1-1.

Finnerty was black-carded after being pinged for a trip on Manus Doherty but all Clare could manage with the extra man was an equalising point from a free from Cleary five minutes from the end of a half where the Tribesmen hit four wides and Clare were guilty of five.

David Tubridy edged Clare in front when he pointed a mark two minutes after the restart but Galway took over from there and shot 1-5 without reply in the next 19 minutes.

Kieran McHugh and McHugh went forward to shoot good points and then disaster struck for Clare when a quick kickout from goalkeeper Tristan O’Callaghan was intercepted by Heaney and he in turn set up Comer for a goal to lead by 2-4 to 1-3 after 42 minutes.

A second point of the game from Heaney and a fine effort from Paul Conroy extended the lead before Matthew Tierney, captaining Galway for the first time in the absence of Sean Kelly, also found the range to lead by 2-7 to 1-3 before Keelan Sexton pointed a free to end a 21-minute barren spell for Clare.

Dessie Conneely became the eighth Galway player to score when he landed a good point before Jamie Malone got Clare’s first point from play in 70 minutes when he struck in the dying moments.

Scorers for Galway: D Comer (1-1); R Finnerty (1-0); J Heaney (0-2); K Molloy, D McHugh, M Tierney, P Conroy, D Conneely (0-1 each)

Scorers for Clare: C Rouine (1-0); E Cleary (0-2, 0-1f); J Malone, K Sexton (free), D Tubridy (mark)(0-1 each)

Galway: C Flaherty; J Glynn, L Silke, K Molloy; D McHugh, J Daly, C McDaid; P Conroy, M Tierney; P Kelly, D Comer, J Heaney; O Gallagher, R Finnerty, S Walsh.

Subs: F Ó Laoí for Gallagher (46), E Finnerty for Walsh (48), D Conneely (0-1) for R Finnerty (54), D Canney for Comer (63), N Daly for Kelly (67).

CLARE: T O Callaghan; C Rouine (1-0), M Doherty, C Brennan; E Collins, C O’Dea, A Sweeney; C Russell, D O’Neill; P Collins, E Cleary (0-2, 0-1f), A Griffin; J Malone (0-1), K Sexton (0-1, 0-1f), D Tubridy (0-1, 0-1m).

Subs: E McMahon for P Collins (7), J McGann for Sweeney (34), G Cooney for Tubridy (62), C Jordan for Rouine (62), D Walsh for Griffin (62).

Referee: Conor Lane (Cork).