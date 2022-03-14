Cork leave themselves no margin for error in battle for survival

Allianz FL Division 2

Meath 1-18

Cork 1-10

There have been darker days for Cork football but this felt decidedly bleak.

Losing the first half by five points when they had enjoyed the breeze, the signs were ominous from an early juncture for a team who simply appear too green and too light for the tasks that face them in attempting to avoid relegation from Division 2 in the next 14 days.

Down 0-11 to 0-6 at the break, Keith Ricken called his players into a huddle on the field, two of whom he would shortly replace, and attempted to lift them.

However, there seems little learning in these losses. In recent times, Down and Offaly wouldn’t usually hold much fear for a Cork team but such is the maddening innocence of how this side are playing that the effort required starting in Páirc Uí Chaoimh next Sunday will be colossal.

It wasn’t that Meath, who too had been winless before this game, were great in Páirc Tailteann; they were good particularly in the first half but displayed some jitters in the third quarter when they went the first 13 minutes without scoring. Cork, in that time, added two points and Blake Murphy palmed the ball on the upright but their threat level was low.

Too often the likes of Ian Maguire were expected to break tackles of numerous Meath players while his teammates offered little in the way of support.

Cut open as they have been against the likes of Derry and Galway, Cork were made pay for their naivety in defence in the 53rd minute when Jordan Morris converted a penalty, his shot coming off the post and ricocheting off Micheál Aodh Martin into the net. Kieran Histon had brought down Jason Scully as he was primed to finish off a promising Meath move involving Thomas O’Reilly and Cillian O’Sullivan.

O’Reilly became Meath’s eighth scorer in the 54th minute to push Meath 10 ahead. Cork substitute Joe Grimes scrambled a goal three minutes later but the damage had well and truly been done.

Cork’s number one issue in the opening half was rash tackling. Meath goalkeeper Harry Hogan sent over the first of five first-half frees in the second minute for one of five fouls won by O’Reilly in that period. Meath stretched ahead by three in the 10th minute when Hogan sent over a brace of placed balls.

Cork were level in the 22nd minute as Brian Hurley sent over his second point of the game following a couple of Stephen Sherlock frees. However, they failed to score for the remaining 19 minutes of action in the half.

Morris sent over a quick couple of points prior to Hogan punishing two further fouls. Cork had a goal chance close to the end of the half but Hurley misjudged the angles after he had taken receipt of the diagonal ball to the edge of the square. Meath captain O’Sullivan finished out the scoring for the half when he fizzed a shot above the crossbar to cap off the hosts’ best half of the campaign.

Cork chairman Marc Sheehan tried to remain upbeat while admitting the display was disappointing. "It's been a very challenging afternoon and a number of injuries over the course of the 70-plus minutes didn't help things. We've got to rally the troops now and prepare for the next two weekends, Down at home and away to Offaly in Tullamore.

“Yes, we're in a difficult position but there's a resilience in the group and there's a spirit there notwithstanding the setbacks of the various results.”

That Cork are facing teams who are also struggling and they will likely have to finished ahead of come March 27 to survive will give Ricken’s men focus. “That's probably a bit of a silver lining alright,” said Sheehan. “That's our focus now and there's a resoluteness there. We're all disappointed today.”

Scorers for Meath: H. Hogan (0-5, frees); J. Morris (1-2, 1-0 pen); C. O’Sullivan, B. Menton, J. McEntee (0-2 each); S. Walsh, J. Scully, T. O’Reilly, M. Costello, J. Wallace (0-1 each).

Scorers for Cork: S. Sherlock (0-5, 3 frees, 1 45); J. Grimes (1-0); B. Hurley, C. O’Mahony (0-2 each); R. Maguire (0-1).

MEATH: H. Hogan; R. Clarke, J. Muldoon, E. Harkin; D. Keogan, P. Harnan, C. Hickey; B. Menton, R. Jones; J. Scully, T. O’Reilly, M. Costello; C. O’Sullivan (c), S. Walsh, J. Morris.

Subs for Meath: J. McEntee for C. Hickey (h-t); E. Wallace for J. Scully (60); B. McMahon for C. O’Sullivan, J. Wallace for S. Walsh (both 65); R. Ryan for E. Harkin (70+2).

CORK: M.A. Martin; K. O’Donovan, K. Flahive, T. Corkery; R. Maguire, K. Histon, M. Taylor; I. Maguire, C. O’Callaghan; D. Dineen, F. Herlihy, S. Merritt; B. Murphy, B. Hurley (c), S. Sherlock.

Subs for Cork: J. O’Rourke for C. O’Callaghan (temp 20-24); J. Grimes for S. Merritt (31); C. O’Mahony for F. Herlihy, C. Kiely for M. Taylor (both h-t); J. O’Rourke for D. Dineen (temp 39-43); P. Ring for T. Corkery (inj 46); M. Cronin for B. Murphy (temp 57-f-t); B. Hayes for B. Hurley (62); J. O’Rourke for C. O’Callaghan (temp 70+1-f-t).

Referee: L. Devenney (Mayo).