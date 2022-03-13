Dublin snap losing streak in style against Tyrone

Winless before their afternoon, Dessie Farrell's side scored 13 points - all from play - and secure a result which gives them a chance of survival in Division One.
Dublin snap losing streak in style against Tyrone

Tyrone's Darren McCurry with David Byrne of Dublin in this afternoon's Allianz FL Division 1 clash in Omagh

Sun, 13 Mar, 2022 - 17:37
Declan Bogue,  

Allianz FL Division 1

Tyrone 0-8 

Dublin 0-13 

THE diktat handed down by the Gaelic Player’s Association that players and management would not be granting interviews as a means of push-back in the ongoing expenses row might have come as a blessed relief to Tyrone managers Feargal Logan and Brian Dooher, but a pain to Dessie Farrell.

For once this season, he had something to crow about. A five-point win over the All-Ireland champions, with every one of their 13 points coming from play. But they were also back to form here. Not perfect, not Championship, but it gives them a chance of survival in Division One.

At half time the position of the All-Ireland champions looked perilous. 0-11 to 0-2 down, their only scores came from Darren McCurry and Cathal McShane frees. Conn Kilpatrick had the ball in the net as the half wound down but referee Barry Cassidy ruled it out, signalling for a push in the build-up.

Dublin began like it was 2020 all over again. Their composure, so badly missing up to now, was suddenly there again. Handling, tackling, patient build-up, everything was on point. They had built up a 0-4 to 0-1 lead when Padraig Hampsey received a black card.

By the time he was back on, Dublin helped themselves to another five points.

The lead went from nine at the break to five at the end, but Tyrone’s cause was hampered further by the dismissal of Hampsey when he picked up a yellow, and a subsequent red card, on 39 minutes.

The two teams played out a phony second half thereafter, Tyrone’s only scores coming from two Richie Donnelly boomers and a lovely solo dummy and slice over from Niall Sludden.

Dublin won this at their ease. It’s bound to be a Killarney moment for Tyrone.

Scorers for Tyrone: D McCurry (0-3f), R Donnelly (0-2), C McShane (0-2f), N Sludden (0-1) 

Scorers for Dublin: D Rock (0-3), C Kilkenny, C Costello, S Bugler (0-2 each), R McDaid, B Fenton, T Lahiff, N Scully (0-1 each) 

TYRONE: N Morgan; M McKernan, R McNamee, F Burns; C Meyler, J Munroe, P Harte; C Kilpatrick, P Hampsey; N Donnelly, N Sludden, K McGeary; D McCurry, C McShane, D Canavan 

Subs: C McKenna for Donnelly (33m), R Donnelly for Monroe, M Conroy for McGeary (both HT), L Rafferty for Sludden (59m), P Donaghy for McShane (68m) 

DUBLIN: E Comerford; M Fitzsimons, D Byrne, C Murphy; J Small, J Cooper, R McDaid; B Fenton, T Lahiff; B Howard, S Bugler, N Scully; C Costello, C Kilkenny, D Rock 

Subs: E Murchan for Cooper (50m), J McCarthy for Lahiff (52m), R Basquel for Costello (65m), L Gannon for McDaid (70m), L O’Dell for Bugler (73m) 

Referee: Barry Cassidy (Derry)

More in this section

Galway v Clare - Allianz Football League Division 2 Galway overcome slow start to keep promotion charge on track
Cillian O'Sullivan and Colm O’Callaghan 13/3/2022 Comfortable Meath win leaves Cork rock bottom
Tipperary v Dublin - Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Group B Sweeney magic helps Tipp end Cavan's winning run
<p>Brendan McCole of Donegal and Conor McManus of Monaghan during the Allianz Football League Division 1 match at MacCumhaill Park in Ballybofey, Donegal. </p>

Monaghan stun Donegal to keep top-flight hopes alive

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices