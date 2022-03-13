Early goals put Louth in promotion mix

Louth won the battle of the two in-form teams of Division 3
Sun, 13 Mar, 2022 - 15:28
Dan Bannon, Brewster Park

Allianz League Division 3: Fermanagh 0-14 Louth 2-12 

Louth put their hands up for promotion with an impressive away performance against Fermanagh at Brewster Park in Enniskillen.

In what was the battle of the two in-form teams of Division 3, Tommy Durnin and Sam Mulroy bagged early goals as Louth took the initiative inside the opening 17 minutes of action.

Fermanagh were unable to sustain any sort of momentum to get back into the contest but Darragh McGurn and Garvan Jones notched braces each to make it a four-point game at half-time, 2-5 to 0-7, in Louth’s favour.

The second half looked like it was going to go to the wire with Sean Quigley landing six scores in that period but Louth were the better side overall.

Substitute Ciaran Byrne came off the bench to land two scores and Mulroy made sure promotion is now a real possibility for Mickey Harte's side, with two games to play.

Scorers for Louth: S Mulroy (1-6, 5f, 145’), T Durnin (1-0), C Byrne (0-2), N Sharkey (0-1), B Duffy (0-1), L Jackson (0-1), D McConnon (0-1).

Scorers for Fermanagh: S Quigley (0-8, 4f, 1 45, 1m), G Jones (0-3, 1f), D McGurn (0-2), A Breen (0-1).

FERMANAGH: C Newman; G Cavanagh, J Cassidy, L Flanagan; J McMahon, A Breen, J McCann; B Horan, R Jones; D Leonard, G Jones, J Largo Ellis; D McGurn; Ciaran Corrigan, S Quigley. 

Subs: C Jones for Breen (50), K Connor for McCann (54), S McGullion for Corrigan (67) 

LOUTH: J Califf; D McKenny, D Corcoran, B Duffy; J Clutterbuck, N Sharkey, L Grey; C Early, T Durnin; J Clutterbuck; C Lennon, Sam Mulroy, C McKeever; L Jackson, C Downey, R Burns. 

Subs: D McConnon for Early (7), C Byrne for Grey (50), G Malone for McKenny (65), S Healy for Clutterbuck (70).

Referee: M McNally (Monaghan)  

<p>Tyrone's Darren McCurry with David Byrne of Dublin in this afternoon's Allianz FL Division 1 clash in Omagh</p>

Sport
