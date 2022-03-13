Sweeney magic helps Tipp end Cavan's winning run

Amidst the gusting wind and slanting wind, the game exploded into life when David Power’s charges hit the jackpot in the 22nd minute after Conor Sweeney swivelled on the spot to find the roof of the net after an incisive five-man move.
Conor Sweeney hit 1-4 against Cavan 

Sun, 13 Mar, 2022 - 16:52
Kevin Carney, Kingspan Breffni Park.

Allianz FL Division 4

Cavan 1-7 

Tipperary 1-11 

Tipperary produced a gutsy and gritty display to hand table-toppers Cavan their first defeat of the Division Four campaign.

The Munster men were full value for their win despite going in at the break with a precarious wind-backed 1-5 to 1-4 lead.

Despite losing attacker Bill Maher to a black card in the ninth minute, Tipp showed massive intent with Jack Kennedy and Sean O’Connor combining to put Mark Russell through in the 15th minute. However, the latter’s shot from point blank range was pushed out for a fruitless ’45 by Cavan ‘keeper Raymond Galligan.

Cavan grew into the game and when Caoimhín O’Reilly eluded two powder-puff tackles before goaling, Tipp’s lead was reduced to the minimum at the short whistle.

The Ulstermen had the wind at their backs on the restart and it took some smart saves from ‘keeper Michael O’Reilly and the woodwork to keep them at bay.

Cavan’s Patrick Lynch was unlucky to see his palmed effort strike the post shortly after the restart before the home side conjured up another gilt-edged goal chance in the 48th minute but Gearóid McKiernan’s daisycutter failed to get by the out-stretched legs of O’Reilly.

O’Reilly was again to the fore in the 53th minute when he denied overlapping midfielder James Smith and then a great block by Willie Eviston preceded Killian Clarke’s ill-luck in palming the ball harmlessly off the crossbar deep in injury time and that was that.

CAVAN: R Galligan; E Finnegan, P Faulkner, K Brady; J McLoughlin (0-1), C Moynagh, O Kiernan; J Smith, M Argue; G Smith (0-1), G McKiernan (0-2, 2f), Cian Madden; C O’Reilly (1-1), P Lynch (0-2, 2f) C Conroy.

Subs: K Clarke 6 for M Argue (42); T E Donohoe 6 for C Conroy (42); L Fortune 6 for E Finnegan (55); Cormac O’Reilly 6 for C O’Reilly (60); S Smith 6 for K Brady (66).

TIPPERARY: M O’Reilly; S O’Connell, J Feehan, J Harney; K Fahey, C O’Shaughnessy, R Kiely; C Kennedy, M Russell (0-2); B Maher, J Kennedy (0-2, 1f), T Doyle (0-1); M O’Shea, C Sweeney (1-4, 4f), S O’Connor (0-2, 1f).

Subs: S Quirke 6 for M Russell (49); C Deeley 6 for S O’Connor (55); W Eviston 7 for J Harney (60); E McBride (6) for M O’Shea (65); J Lonergan 6 for J Kennedy (69).

Ref; K Eannetta (Tyrone)

