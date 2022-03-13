Monaghan stun Donegal to keep top-flight hopes alive

Allianz FL Division 1

Donegal 0-10

Monaghan 1-12

Monaghan gave themselves a fighting chance of Division 1 survival with their first win of the campaign against an out-of-sorts Donegal.

No visiting team had won at Ballybofey since March 2010 in the Allianz League, a 21-match unbeaten run and Declan Bonner’s side can have no complaints about the outcome here.

Trailing 1-7 to 0-4 at one stage, they mustered something of a comeback to get to within two points with 15 minutes to play.

Monaghan, though, steadied and managed to score vital breakaway points from Michael Bannigan, Kieran Duffy, Fintan Kelly, and a Conor McManus mark to seal the deal.

A 13th minute goal from Andrew Woods, who out-jumped Aaron Doherty and steered past Shaun Patton, came when an effort for a point from McManus was held up in the wind.

Michael Murphy was introduced as Ciaran Thompson hobbled off and the Donegal captain scored a point within minutes, although his side trailed 1-7 to 0-4 at the break.

The hosts improved on the restart with Aaron Doherty, Patrick McBrearty and Jason McGee pointing.

However, with Patton in the Donegal goal making a vital save from Gary Mohan, it looked like the hosts had weathered the storm. But then came that strong Monaghan surge to secure a deserved vistory.

With their first win of the campaign, Seamus McEnaney’s side are back in the hunt for Division One survival. They have yet to play Kildare and Dublin while Declan Bonner’s team visit Croke Park next Sunday prior to Armagh coming to Letterkenny.

Scorers for Donegal: Patrick McBrearty (0-5, 4f), Michael Murphy (0-3, 2f), Aaron Doherty (0-1) Jason McGee (0-1, 1m).

Scorers for Monaghan: Conor McManus (0-4, 3f, 1m), Andrew Woods (1-1, 1f), Kieran Duffy (0-2), Rory Beggan (0-1, 1f), Conor McCarthy, Dessie Ward, Michael Bannigan, Fintan Kelly (0-1).

DONEGAL: Shaun Patton; Caolan Ward, Brendan McCole, Stephen McMenamin; Ryan McHugh, Eoghan Ban Gallagher, Odhrán McFadden-Ferry; Ciaran Thompson, Jason McGee; Aaron Doherty, Peadar Mogan, Daire Ó Baoill; Patrick McBrearty, Charles McGuinness, Conor O’Donnell.

Subs: Michael Murphy for Thompson (28), Ethan O’Donnell for McGuinness (half-time), Eunan Doherty for Ó Baoill (41), Jamie Brennan for McHugh (51), Paul Brennan for McFadden-Ferry (67).

MONAGHAN: Rory Beggan; Kieran Duffy, Conor Boyle, Ryan Wylie; Ryan McAnespie, Killian Lavelle, Dessie Ward; Darren Hughes, Gary Mohan; Conor McCarthy, Michael Bannigan, Shane Carey; Andrew Woods, Kieran Hughes, Conor McManus. Subs: Niall Kearns and Colin Walshe for D Hughes and Ward (61), Fintan Kelly for Lavelle (61, blood), Lavelle for K Hughes (67), Karl O’Connell for McAnespie (70), Sean Jones for Woods (70+3).

Referee: Sean Hurson (Tyrone).