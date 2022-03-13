Niall Murphy hits 2-5 as Sligo steamroll London

SLIGO are back in the promotion race after dismantling London in a one-sided contest at Markievicz Park.
Sligo's inside forwards Brian Egan, Niall Murphy and Alan Reilly inflicted the most damage, scoring 3-10 between them, with the outstanding Murphy shooting 2-5.
Goals in the opening 10 minutes from Murphy and Brian Egan set up Sligo for a deserved 2-8 to 0-5 interval lead.
There was a red card for each team in the second-half – Sligo's Conor Griffin received a second yellow after 41 minutes, with London player Conal Gallagher getting booked for a second time with 14 minutes left.
Murphy completed London's misery when he notched Sligo's third goal – and his second – in the game's 68th minute.