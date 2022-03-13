Niall Murphy hits 2-5 as Sligo steamroll London

Allianz FL Division Four

Sligo 3-19

London 0-10

SLIGO are back in the promotion race after dismantling London in a one-sided contest at Markievicz Park.

Sligo's inside forwards Brian Egan, Niall Murphy and Alan Reilly inflicted the most damage, scoring 3-10 between them, with the outstanding Murphy shooting 2-5.

Goals in the opening 10 minutes from Murphy and Brian Egan set up Sligo for a deserved 2-8 to 0-5 interval lead.

There was a red card for each team in the second-half – Sligo's Conor Griffin received a second yellow after 41 minutes, with London player Conal Gallagher getting booked for a second time with 14 minutes left.

Murphy completed London's misery when he notched Sligo's third goal – and his second – in the game's 68th minute.

Scorers for Sligo: N Murphy (2-5, 1f), B Egan (1-2, 1 'mark'), S Carrabine (0-5, 1 '45'), A Reilly (0-3), D Cummins (0-2), M Gordon (0-1), L Towey (0-1)

Scorers for London: L Gavaghan (0-3, 1f), C Gallagher (0-2), N Maher (0-1, 1 '45'), M Moynihan (0-1), F McMahon (0-1), C Farley (0-1, 1f), J Gallagher (0-1)

SLIGO: A Devaney, M Walsh, E Lyons, P McNamara, N Mullen, D Cummins, P Kilcoyne, S Carrabine, C Griffin, K Cawley, P O’Connor, M Gordon, B Egan, N Murphy, A Reilly

Subs: L Towey for N Mullen, 33; D Conlon for B Egan, 58; C Marren for P O’Connor, 60; R Connolly for A Reilly, 63

LONDON: N Maher, C O’Neill, M Moynihan, N McElwaine, R Sloan, E Walsh, E Flanagan, E Wynne, L Gavaghan, C Gallagher, F McMahon, M Walsh, C Farley, S Dornan, T Lenihan

Subs: J Hynes for T Lenihan, 39; L Gallagher for C O’Neill, 45; J Gallagher for C Farley, 47; H Walsh for F McMahon, 53; C Healy for E Wynne, 62

Referee: Thomas Murphy (Galway)