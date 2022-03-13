Galway overcome slow start to keep promotion charge on track

Allianz Football League Division 2: Galway 2-8 Clare 1-5

Galway continued their drive for an immediate return to the top flight as they chalked up their fifth win in succession at Tuam Stadium.

Clare needed to win to keep their hopes of promotion alive but a second win of the campaign never really looked on the cards.

The sides were level at 1-2 apiece at the break with Clare having played with the strong breeze on a wet afternoon at Tuam Stadium.

Colm Collins’ men enjoyed a blistering start when Cillian Rouine went forward to shoot to the net for the opening score of the match in the third minute.

Johnny Heaney and Eoin Cleary then exchanged points from distance to leave Clare ahead by 1-1 to 0-1 after eleven minutes.

A fisted point from Damien Comer sparked a good spell for the Tribesmen and Rob Finnerty found the net after being set up by Shane Walsh to take the lead after 15 minutes.

Finnerty was black-carded after being pinged for a trip on Manus Doherty but all Clare could manage with the extra man was an equalising point from a free from Cleary five minutes from the break.

David Tubridy edged Clare in front when he pointed a mark two minutes after the restart but Galway took over from there and shot 1-05 without reply in the next 19 minutes.

Kieran McHugh and Dylan McHugh went forward to shoot good points and then disaster struck for Clare when a quick kickout from goalkeeper Tristan O’Callaghan was intercepted by Heaney and he in turn set up Comer for a goal to lead by 2-4 to 1-3 after 42 minutes.

A second point of the game from Heaney and a fine effort from Paul Conroy extended the lead before Matthew Tierney, captaining Galway for the first time in the absence of Sean Kelly, also found the range to lead by 2-7 to 1-3 before Keelan Sexton pointed a free to end a 21-minute barren spell for Clare.

Dessie Conneely became the eighth Galway player to score when he landed a good point before Jamie Malone got Clare’s first point from play in 70 minutes when he struck in the dying moments.

Galway: C Flaherty; J Glynn, L Silke, K Molloy (0-1); D McHugh (0-1), J Daly, C McDaid; P Conroy (0-1), M Tierney (0-1); P Kelly, D Comer (1-1), J Heaney (0-2); O Gallagher, R Finnerty (1-0), S Walsh.

Subs: F Ó Laoí for Gallagher (46), E Finnerty for Walsh (48), D Conneely (0-1) for R Finnerty (54), D Canney for Comer (63), N Daly for Kelly (67).

Clare: T O Callaghan; C Rouine (1-0), M Doherty, C Brennan; E Collins, C O’Dea, A Sweeney; C Russell, D O’Neill; P Collins, E Cleary (0-2, 0-1f), A Griffin; J Malone (0-1), K Sexton (0-1, 0-1f), D Tubridy (0-1, 0-1m).

Subs: E McMahon for P Collins (7), J McGann for Sweeney (34), G Cooney for Tubridy (62), C Jordan for Rouine (62), D Walsh for Griffin (62).

Referee: Conor Lane (Cork).