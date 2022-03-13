Comfortable Meath win leaves Cork rock bottom

Allianz League Division 2: Meath 1-18 Cork 1-10

Cork’s Division 2 relegation fears deepened in Páirc Tailteann this afternoon as fellow strugglers Meath dismissed them with relative ease.

Although they are currently level on one point with Down who they face in Páirc Uí Chaoimh this day week, Keith Ricken’s side dropped to last place on score difference courtesy of this defeat.

Meath’s spadework was done against the first-half wind and they led 0-11 to 0-6 at the break. Cork did score the first two points of the second half but didn’t look like they were going to trouble Meath’s advantage enough to claim a result.

They were made pay for their lethargy in the 53rd minute when Jordan Morris converted a penalty, his shot coming off the post and ricocheting off Micheál Aodh Martin into the net. Kieran Histon had brought down Jason Scully as he was primed to finish off a promising Meath move involving Thomas O’Reilly and Cillian O’Sullivan.

O’Reilly became Meath’s eighth scorer in the 54th minute to push Meath 10 ahead. Cork substitute Joe Grimes scrambled a goal three minutes later but the damage had well and truly been done who will be counting the cost of further injuries to the likes of Tadhg Corkery and Colm O’Callaghan.

Meath goalkeeper Harry Hogan sent over the first of five first-half frees in the second minute for one of five fouls won by O’Reilly in that period. Meath stretched ahead by three in the 10th minute when Hogan sent over a brace of placed balls.

Cork were on level terms in the 22nd minute as Brian Hurley sent over his second point of the game following a couple of Stephen Sherlock deadball kicks. However, they failed to score for the remaining 19 minutes of action in the half.

Jordan Morris sent over a quick couple of points prior to Hogan punishing two further fouls. Cork had a goal chance close to the end of the half but Hurley misjudged the ball after he had taken receipt of the diagonal ball to the edge of the square.

O’Sullivan finished out the scoring for the half when he fizzed a shot above the crossbar to cap off the hosts’ best half of the campaign.

Scorers for Meath: H. Hogan (0-5, frees); J. Morris (1-2, 1-0 pen); C. O’Sullivan, B. Menton, J. McEntee (0-2 each); S. Walsh, J. Scully, T. O’Reilly, M. Costello, J. Wallace (0-1 each).

Scorers for Cork: S. Sherlock (0-5, 3 frees, 1 45); J. Grimes (1-0); B. Hurley, C. O’Mahony (0-2 each); R. Maguire (0-1).

MEATH: H. Hogan; R. Clarke, J. Muldoon, E. Harkin; D. Keogan, P. Harnan, C. Hickey; B. Menton, R. Jones; J. Scully, T. O’Reilly, M. Costello; C. O’Sullivan (c), S. Walsh, J. Morris.

Subs for Meath: J. McEntee for C. Hickey (h-t); E. Wallace for J. Scully (60); B. McMahon for C. O’Sullivan, J. Wallace for S. Walsh (both 65); R. Ryan for E. Harkin (70+2).

CORK: M.A. Martin; K. O’Donovan, K. Flahive, T. Corkery; R. Maguire, K. Histon, M. Taylor; I. Maguire, C. O’Callaghan; D. Dineen, F. Herlihy, S. Merritt; B. Murphy, B. Hurley (c), S. Sherlock.

Subs for Cork: J. O’Rourke for C. O’Callaghan (temp 20-24); J. Grimes for S. Merritt (31); C. O’Mahony for F. Herlihy, C. Kiely for M. Taylor (both h-t); J. O’Rourke for D. Dineen (temp 39-43); P. Ring for T. Corkery (inj 46); M. Cronin for B. Murphy (temp 57-f-t); B. Hayes for B. Hurley (62); J. O’Rourke for C. O’Callaghan (temp 70+1-f-t).

Referee: L. Devenney (Mayo).