Maughan thrilled with Offaly conviction in survival bid

Down were three points up with four minutes to go but Offaly somehow salvaged a valuable first win of the campaign.
Mon, 14 Mar, 2022 - 06:34
Orla Bannon, Newry

Allianz Leauge Division 2: Down 0-14 Offaly 0-15 

John Maughan described Offaly’s dramatic late win in Newry as “a huge victory” in his team’s fight to avoid relegation from Division 2.

Down were three points up with four minutes to go but Offaly somehow salvaged not just a draw but a valuable first win of the campaign. They hit four unanswered points with Lee Pearson’s fisted winner coming in injury time.

“I’d rather we’d won it a little bit earlier but no, we’re thrilled to bits,” said the Offaly boss.

“We have a chance of survival now and that’s what it’s all about. It’s a huge victory for us.

“There was a manliness about the performance, the conviction was there and the winning mentality was there - otherwise they wouldn’t have won it.” 

This was a hugely damaging defeat for Down who are in serious trouble of falling through the trap door and possibly not getting to compete in the All-Ireland series.

They hit the crossbar late on and missed a difficult free at the death to earn a draw. They will have to beat Cork away and Clare at home, a tall order, to have a chance of staying in the division.

The sides were level eight times in Newry and it was 0-8 apiece at half time.

Down opened up real breathing space when they led 0-14 to 0-11 after 66 minutes having notched up their highest points total of their five matches to date.

But points from Bernard Allen, Niall Darby and goalkeeper Paddy Dumican’s free drew Offaly level before Lee Pearson’s fisted point in stoppage time gave Offaly a precious first win.

Maughan said: “We focused on coming up here to get a result. Down are in a precarious position like ourselves and it was a big game for both”.

“We are delighted to come out of it. The satisfaction in the dressing-room makes it all worthwhile.” 

Offaly, now on three points, have two home games against Roscommon and Cork and Maughan thinks even one draw might be enough to save them.

“We’ll try to get another point or two on the board and have a chance to survive.

“We have been on the end of some bad results and ones that would take the stuffing out of a team but the morale is high, the spirit is good in the camp despite the precarious position we are in.

“They are working extremely hard and they are a loyal bunch.” 

Scorers for Down: B O’Hagan (0-4); L Kerr (0-2); A Gilmore (0-2 frees); C Poland, D Guinness, C Mooney, P Havern, C Doherty, N Kane (45) (0-1 each)

Scorers for Offaly: B Allen, N McNamee (1 free) (0-3 each); N Darby, J Hayes, L Pearson, M Abbott, K O’Neill, D Hyland, R McNamee, A Sullivan, P Dumican (free) (0-1 each) 

DOWN: N Kane; P Fegan, F McElroy, A Lynch; D O’Hagan, C Poland, D Guinness; A Doherty, N McParland; C Mooney, L Kerr, R McEvoy; A Gilmore, P Havern, B O’Hagan 

Subs: C Doherty for Lynch (HT), G Collins for Guinness (53), C Quinn for Gilmore (62), O Murdock for McEvoy (62), K McKernan for Havern (69) 

OFFALY: P Dunican; D Hogan, J Lalor, N Darby; R Egan, C Donnelly, L Pearson; B Carroll, J Hayes; M Abbott, K O’Neill, D Hyland; B Allen, N McNamee, R McNamee Subs: C Mangan for Carroll (HT), A Sullivan for O’Neill (52), C Flynn for N McNamee (62), C Donoghue for Hyland (66), J McEvoy for R McNamee (74)

Referee: Barry Judge (Sligo)  

